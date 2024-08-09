ADVERTISEMENT
Botswana president declares half-day holiday to celebrate Tebogo’s Olympic gold medal

Emmanuel Ayamga

The president of Botswana Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi has declared a half-day holiday to celebrate Letsile Tebogo’s historic gold medal at the 2024 Olympics.

Botswana declares half-day holiday to celebrate Tebogo’s Olympic gold medal

Tebogo scooped a gold medal on Thursday after beating American duo Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles in the 200m sprint.

The 21-year-old’s feat saw him become the fifth-fastest man in history over the distance, while also becoming the first African to win a 200m gold medal in the Olympics.

As Botswana’s first-ever gold medallist at the Olympics, the country’s president has decided to honour him by declaring the afternoon of Friday, August 9, 2024, as a public holiday.

“His Excellency, Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, hereby declares to the nation, that he has found it a fitting tribute to Letsile Tebogo, ‘Botswana's Sensation", to grant Batswana and residents an afternoon day-off, on this very day, Friday, August 9, 2024,” president Keabetswe Masisi said in a statement.

“Accordingly, His Excellency President Masisi wishes to state that, on behalf of all of the citizenry, he applauds Letsile and gives thanks unceasingly to his late mother.”

Meanwhile, Tebogo, who won the 200m race with a time of 19.46 seconds, has opened up on dedicating his victory to his late mother, who died earlier this year.

“It's basically me carrying her through every stride that I take inside the field. It gives me a lot of motivation. She's watching up there, and she's really, really happy. I didn't want to put the date of her death, because I'll get emotional.

"It was really a beautiful race for me. That's all I could've wished for. I'm happy I finished the race healthier than before,” he said.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

