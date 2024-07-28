ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  other-sports

Cyclists to ride to promote peace in Zebilla on August 10

Emmanuel Ayamga

Several Ghanaian cyclists will gather for a fun ride to promote peace in Zebilla in the Upper East Region on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

Cyclists to ride to promote peace in Zebilla on August 10
Cyclists to ride to promote peace in Zebilla on August 10

Dubbed the Zebilla Peace Ride, it is aimed at promoting peace within Zebilla and its surroundings, as well as raising funds to support the medical needs of patients at the Zebilla Hospital.

Recommended articles

This event will bring together diverse groups of participants to foster peace and support quality healthcare delivery in the community, which has been beset by conflict in recent times.

Cyclists to ride to promote peace in Zebilla on August 10
Cyclists to ride to promote peace in Zebilla on August 10 Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The Zebilla Peace Ride is being organised by Keekee Cycling Konnect in collaboration with African Event Consult.

The cyclists will begin the ride from Zebilla through to Tilli and back to the Zebilla Hospital, where they will make some presentations to the patients.

James Kumbeni, who made the headlines earlier this year after riding 815km from Bolgatanga to Accra to raise awareness about climate change, is one of the leading cyclists who will participate in the peace ride.

Kumbeni rose to national attention when he rode the long distance to the capital as part of a campaign to advocate for clean air in Ghana by encouraging cycling as an alternative and viable means of transport.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with Pulse.com.gh in April, he revealed that the main motivation behind his riding expeditions is to lead social change.

Cyclists to ride to promote peace in Zebilla on August 10
Cyclists to ride to promote peace in Zebilla on August 10 Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, the organisers of the Zebilla peace ride plan to extend it to Bawku, a neighbouring community that has also had its fair share of turmoil due to renewed chieftaincy clashes.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

We owe 28 hotels for 2023 African Games services rendered – Sports Minister

We owe 28 hotels for 2023 African Games services rendered – Sports Minister

Zimbabwe react to reports of sending 7 athletes and 67 officials to Olympic Games

Zimbabwe react to reports of sending 7 athletes and 67 officials to Olympic Games

Paralympic scandal: ‘I’d have included my family if I wanted to abscond’ – Ernest Ayisi

Paralympic scandal: ‘I’d have included my family if I wanted to abscond’ – Ernest Ayisi

Akufo-Addo: My peers congratulate me wherever I go on African Games success

‘Wherever I go, my peers congratulate me on success of African Games’ – Akufo-Addo