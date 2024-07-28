Cyclists to ride to promote peace in Zebilla on August 10

This event will bring together diverse groups of participants to foster peace and support quality healthcare delivery in the community, which has been beset by conflict in recent times.

Pulse Ghana

Sports meets social change as cyclists ride for peace

ADVERTISEMENT

The Zebilla Peace Ride is being organised by Keekee Cycling Konnect in collaboration with African Event Consult.

The cyclists will begin the ride from Zebilla through to Tilli and back to the Zebilla Hospital, where they will make some presentations to the patients.

James Kumbeni, who made the headlines earlier this year after riding 815km from Bolgatanga to Accra to raise awareness about climate change, is one of the leading cyclists who will participate in the peace ride.

Kumbeni rose to national attention when he rode the long distance to the capital as part of a campaign to advocate for clean air in Ghana by encouraging cycling as an alternative and viable means of transport.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with Pulse.com.gh in April, he revealed that the main motivation behind his riding expeditions is to lead social change.

Pulse Ghana