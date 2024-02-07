Ghana owns a spot in Super Bowl LVIII as NFL shoots commercial at Makola Market (Video)

It features Saquon Barkley (New York Giants), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) and Cameron Jordan (New Orleans Saints).

The commercial, which is part of the NFL’s growing global initiatives, is set on the Makola Market and shows some of the players flipping and leaping, before doing the Azonto dance.

The campaign is titled “Born to Play” and highlights the NFL’s resolve to develop local talents across the world and create pathways to the league.

Super Bowl LVIII is set to take place in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11, and will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on San Francisco 49ers.

Meanwhile, the NFL has been growing its presence in Ghana, with the Cleveland Browns’ Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah already representing the West African country in the league.

In 2023, Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif also revealed that American football would soon be introduced in schools in Ghana.

According to him, the goal was to encourage Ghanaians who were interested in the sport by taking advantage of the partnership with the NFL.

This came after a contingent from the NFL visited Ghana and organised an event at the Kempinski Hotel to introduce the sport to Ghanaians.