Ghana to introduce American football in schools

Last year, a contingent from the NFL was in Ghana and organised an event at the Kempinski Hotel to introduce the sport to Ghanaians.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was a special guest at this NFL event and his office is championing the introduction of American football in Ghanaian schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are excited to introduce this new sport to our children in the schools,” the Sports Minister said, as quoted by Joy Sport.

“Remarkably, these young Ghanaians placed 4th behind experienced participants like the USA, Mexico and Australia.

“The partnership with the NFL continues and later this year, the number of participating schools is expected to increase in the 2nd edition of the developmental NFL Flag Football Competition, which will also select the best players for next year’s Pro Bowl.”

Meanwhile, in May, an American National Football League (NFL) franchise announced a draft pick from Ghana for the first time ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Philadelphia Eagles, some weeks after their fourth Super Bowl appearance, selected Stephen Appiah - the former captain of Ghana’s national football team and an avid ambassador of sports - to announce their 249th Draft Day pick.

With great enthusiasm, Appiah announced that Moro Ojomo had been drafted by the Eagles. This announcement took place at the Bridgeview Resort in Akosombo (Ghana), in the company of other Eagles fans and media personnel.