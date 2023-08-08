10% tax on betting and lottery winnings takes effect from August 15

According to a report by UTV Ghana, the GRA said they aim to ensure full compliance with the newly amended Tax Act and to generate about GHC 1.2 million from lottery activities.

It will be recalled that in April, the government of Ghana announced plans to introduce taxes on all betting, games and lottery wins.

The new tax was widely criticised by young Ghanaians on social media, many of whom were involved in sports betting.

The betting industry in Ghana has seen tremendous growth in the last decade, leading to many betting companies setting up shop in the country.

In recent years, sports betting has often divided opinion among Ghanaians, with some quarters highlighting its effects on the youth.

Others also believe betting is legal and therefore cannot be described as a bad practice when no laws are broken.

Earlier this year, actor cum politician John Dumelo hit out at the government for introducing a new tax on all sports betting wins.

Dumelo noted that what the government should be doing is creating job opportunities for the youth, rather than taking from them.

In a post on Twitter, he wrote: “Create jobs, you won’t create. The youth have created their own jobs too ahhh, you want to tax their winnings…..continue. That day will come when the youth will rise against you. It will be too late.”