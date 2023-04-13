Laeticia Amihere becomes first player of Ghanaian descent to be drafted into WNBA

Amihere was born to a Ghanaian father and an Ivorian mother, and started her college basketball career at South Carolina Gamecocks in the Southeastern Conference.

She remains one of Canada’s brightest young basketball players and was part of the team that won gold at the 2015 FIBA Americas Under-16 Championship for Women.

In 2017, she again played a key role as Canada emerged as bronze winners at the FIBA Under-19 Women's Basketball World Cup.

The highlight of her international career thus far came two years ago when she was named in Canada’s 2020 Olympic team.

Amihere’s WNBA draft pick comes after she helped South Carolina Gamecocks beat the University of Connecticut to win the NCAA national championship in 2022.