The 21-year-old, who was born in Canada, was selected eighth overall into the American professional basketball league by the Atlanta Dream in the first round of Monday’s draft.
Laeticia Amihere becomes first player of Ghanaian descent to be drafted into WNBA
Laeticia Amihere has become the first player of Ghanaian descent to be drafted into the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).
Recommended articles
Amihere was born to a Ghanaian father and an Ivorian mother, and started her college basketball career at South Carolina Gamecocks in the Southeastern Conference.
She remains one of Canada’s brightest young basketball players and was part of the team that won gold at the 2015 FIBA Americas Under-16 Championship for Women.
In 2017, she again played a key role as Canada emerged as bronze winners at the FIBA Under-19 Women's Basketball World Cup.
The highlight of her international career thus far came two years ago when she was named in Canada’s 2020 Olympic team.
Amihere’s WNBA draft pick comes after she helped South Carolina Gamecocks beat the University of Connecticut to win the NCAA national championship in 2022.
While she doesn’t represent Ghana, she has become the first player of Ghanaian descent to be drafted into the WNBA.
More from category
-
Laeticia Amihere becomes first player of Ghanaian descent to be drafted into WNBA
-
Forget about world titles and focus on making money – Clottey advises Commey
-
Robeisy Ramirez’s camp sees ‘no need’ for rematch with Isaac Dogboe