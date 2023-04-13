ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  other-sports

Laeticia Amihere becomes first player of Ghanaian descent to be drafted into WNBA

Emmanuel Ayamga

Laeticia Amihere has become the first player of Ghanaian descent to be drafted into the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).

Laeticia Amihere becomes first player of Ghanaian descent to be drafted into WNBA
Laeticia Amihere becomes first player of Ghanaian descent to be drafted into WNBA

The 21-year-old, who was born in Canada, was selected eighth overall into the American professional basketball league by the Atlanta Dream in the first round of Monday’s draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Amihere was born to a Ghanaian father and an Ivorian mother, and started her college basketball career at South Carolina Gamecocks in the Southeastern Conference.

She remains one of Canada’s brightest young basketball players and was part of the team that won gold at the 2015 FIBA Americas Under-16 Championship for Women.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2017, she again played a key role as Canada emerged as bronze winners at the FIBA Under-19 Women's Basketball World Cup.

The highlight of her international career thus far came two years ago when she was named in Canada’s 2020 Olympic team.

Amihere’s WNBA draft pick comes after she helped South Carolina Gamecocks beat the University of Connecticut to win the NCAA national championship in 2022.

While she doesn’t represent Ghana, she has become the first player of Ghanaian descent to be drafted into the WNBA.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Laeticia Amihere becomes first player of Ghanaian descent to be drafted into WNBA

    Laeticia Amihere becomes first player of Ghanaian descent to be drafted into WNBA

  • Forget about world titles and focus on making money – Clottey advises Commey

    Forget about world titles and focus on making money – Clottey advises Commey

  • Robeisy Ramirez’s camp sees ‘no need’ for rematch with Isaac Dogboe

    Robeisy Ramirez’s camp sees ‘no need’ for rematch with Isaac Dogboe

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Forget about world titles and focus on making money – Clottey advises Commey

Forget about world titles and focus on making money – Clottey advises Commey