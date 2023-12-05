Shatta Wale’s ‘Designer’ song bangs at NBA game between Raptors and Knicks

Raptors DJ 4Korners was operating the turntables during the game and he made sure to blast some Shatta Wale music in the process.

The DJ shared a short video on X (formerly Twitter) showing him playing the Ghanaian artiste’s latest single ‘Designer’ at the NBA game.

This delighted Shatta Wale, who took to the microblogging site to write: “#designer global spin with @4KORNERS at the @Raptors game last night.”

DJ 4Korners is known for playing African music whenever he’s on the turntables and has often featured the songs of African musicians on his playlist.

Meanwhile, it’s been a great year for Ghana music, most of which has gone viral across the globe thanks to the advent of social media challenges.

In November, the viral dance for King Promise’s ‘Terminator’ song found its way to the 2023 U17 FIFA World Cup, with an Indonesian player performing the dance after scoring.

The viral dance took centre stage when hosts Indonesia played their second group game of the tournament against Panama.

The game ended 1-1, with goals from Arkhan Kaka Purwanto and Oldemar Castillo Jimenez cancelling each other out.

Panama scored first late in the first half, but Purwanto levelled the score after the break and celebrated his goal by dancing.

The 16-year-old Indonesia forward excited the entire stadium when he performed the viral ‘Terminator’ dance.

The Terminator dance challenge, which was choreographed by Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd, is one of the most popular on TikTok currently.