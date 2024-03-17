ADVERTISEMENT
Otoo Addo names 26-man squad for games vs Nigeria and Uganda later this month

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Coach Otto Addo has unveiled his 26-man squad for the upcoming international friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda later this month.

Otoo Addo

The announcement comes as the Black Stars gear up for their first test under Addo's leadership.

The squad includes a blend of experienced players and promising talents, reflecting Addo's commitment to building a competitive team capable of achieving success on the international stage. Among the notable inclusions are seasoned veterans who have represented Ghana in previous tournaments, as well as exciting prospects eager to make their mark.

Majeed Ashimeru is currently sidelined due to injury, and Joseph Painstil is unavailable. However, the squad comprises four graduates from the Right to Dream Academy, with the latest additions being Mohammed Diomande and Ibrahim Osman.

Additionally, David Akologo, who recently received a call-up to represent Bolivia, earns his debut for Ghana.

Addo's selections cover various positions, with an emphasis on depth and versatility across the pitch and highlighting the diverse talent pool available to the national team.

26-Man Squad
26-Man Squad Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson

