Otoo Addo names 26-man squad for games vs Nigeria and Uganda later this month

The squad includes a blend of experienced players and promising talents, reflecting Addo's commitment to building a competitive team capable of achieving success on the international stage. Among the notable inclusions are seasoned veterans who have represented Ghana in previous tournaments, as well as exciting prospects eager to make their mark.

Majeed Ashimeru is currently sidelined due to injury, and Joseph Painstil is unavailable. However, the squad comprises four graduates from the Right to Dream Academy, with the latest additions being Mohammed Diomande and Ibrahim Osman.

Additionally, David Akologo, who recently received a call-up to represent Bolivia, earns his debut for Ghana.

Addo's selections cover various positions, with an emphasis on depth and versatility across the pitch and highlighting the diverse talent pool available to the national team.