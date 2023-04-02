In Tulsa, Oklahoma in the early hours of Sunday, Ramirez circled Dogboe in all twelve rounds of the fight to outscore the Ghanaian international.
Robeisy Ramirez outscores Isaac Dogboe to claim WBO title
Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe lost in his attempt to grab a two-division world champion, WBO Featherweight world title fight to Cuban Robeisy Ramirez.
Dogboe was never in control of the fight after being rocked by Ramirez, the Cuban southpaw constantly circled Dogboe and potshotted with left hands and right hooks.
After 12 rounds of grueling action, the judges were unanimous in their decision, scoring it 117-110, 118-109, and 119-108 all in favor of the Cuban, who claimed the vacant WBO featherweight title.
Ramirez used his experience to land more points against Dogboe making him the first Cuban boxer to claim a win at the world title since 1962.
Meanwhile, Dogboe has pointed out his shortcomings for failing to outdo the Cuban international.
Dogboe has issued an apology for not raising to the core, "I’ll like to apologize to my coaches and to the people out there who wished me well. We didn’t get the result we wanted. But we’ll definitely be back,” he said.
“I fell short tonight. Congratulations to Robeisy Ramirez, he’s a terrific fighter. He’s a great guy. I was the aggressor but I guess I wasn’t aggressive enough.
“I guess I couldn’t push enough as we all would have loved me to push but I’ll be back.”
The 29-year-old Ramirez, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, won by unanimous decision with scores of 117-110, 118-109, and 119-108.
