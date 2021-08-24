RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Take it to the Max releases documentary on physically-challenged Ghanaian basketball sensation, Clock (Pulse Contributor’s Review)

“Sports is a good way to prove that I am more than a limp”- Amoako speaks on inspirational basketball success story

Former Koforidua Senior High Technical School (KSTS) Point Guard Emmanuel Eckow Amoako has pointed out the important role sports has played in his life in proving people wrong.

This is highlighted in the must see documentary (13:12-Make The Clock Work) on his journey as a physically challenged basketball player who has braved the odds to star in the best competitions in Ghana.

Nicknamed “Clock” for his physically challenged condition, Amoako starred with KSTS at the Sprite Ball Championship and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) at the UPAC Championship before transitioning into sports apparel manufacturer through his company, ClockWork Brand.

In the very inspirational documentary, Amoako indicated sports precisely basketball, gave him an outlet to constant ridicule of his condition and that passion for sports is leading him to take on challenges in the next phase of his life through ClockWork Brand.

Sports is a big deal for me and it’s still a big deal for me. It’s a very good way for me to prove that I am more than my limp. I am more than what my limp will allow me do”.

The 80 minute Take It To the Max Production piece is Directed and Executively Produced by Dilys Max-Voy and has received rave reviews since its premiere on July 31.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf

