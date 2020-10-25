Due to the ensuing international break that followed his record breaking move, Thomas as he is popularly called, has not fully acquainted himself with his new teammates at the Emirates Stadium.

And as tradition demands for most new signings, his teammates finally held an initiation ceremony for the Black Stars midfielder during the week.

He had to sing for the team as part of the process, and the former Tema Youth star chose a Twi gospel song to the surprise of his teammates.

