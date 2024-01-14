ADVERTISEMENT
"We want to play at a high level" - Chris Hughton says ahead of Ghana vs Cape Verde clash

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In the buildup to the highly anticipated clash between Ghana and Cape Verde in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Coach Chris Hughton has expressed his team's determination to play at a high level.

As the two nations prepare to go head-to-head on the footballing stage, the upcoming clash against Cape Verde presents an opportunity for Ghana to showcase their skills, compete at an elite level, and make a statement in the tournament.

Hughton's emphasis on playing at a high level suggests a desire to not only meet expectations but to exceed them, pushing the boundaries of their performance.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Hughton emphasized the importance of playing at a high level. He underscored the commitment of the Ghanaian squad to set a standard of excellence on the AFCON platform.

“It was a good camp. Very good spirit. The players are very well prepared. You can only have expectations if we perform well enough.

“Our objective is that we're able to play at a good and high level that allows us to win the game.”

