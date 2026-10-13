Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Man United - Preview, Key Stats, Line-ups and Prediction

Atletico Madrid welcome Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday. See the latest team form, head-to-head record, probable line-ups and match prediction.

Atletico Madrid host Manchester United at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday night in a UEFA Champions League encounter, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in the competition.

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Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid will be aiming to maintain their impressive run of form, while Manchester United are under pressure to return to winning ways after a difficult spell across competitions.

The Spanish side head into the fixture on the back of four consecutive victories, giving them confidence ahead of their meeting with the English giants. United, meanwhile, will be looking to build on their opening 4-0 victory over Sabah after failing to win their subsequent four matches, according to the supplied information.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: Match Preview

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Atletico Madrid have enjoyed a strong run of results under Diego Simeone and will be eager to carry that momentum into Tuesday’s European contest.

Los Rojiblancos claimed a 2-1 victory over Alaves on Saturday, with Alejandro Grimaldo opening the scoring before Cristian Romero secured a late winner. The result continued Atletico’s winning streak and provided a further boost ahead of their meeting with Manchester United.

Despite their recent form, Atletico have experienced difficulties against English opposition in European competition. They have won just two of their last 15 matches against English clubs, drawing three and losing 10, according to the statistics provided.

However, their home record against English teams offers greater encouragement. Atletico have lost only two of their 19 home fixtures against English opposition, recording nine victories and eight draws.

Simeone will hope his side can use their home advantage to overcome United and continue their positive run in Europe.

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Manchester United Seek Response After Difficult Run

Manchester United travel to Madrid looking to rediscover their winning form after a disappointing sequence of results.

Michael Carrick’s side began their Champions League campaign with a commanding 4-0 victory over competition debutants Sabah. However, they have since struggled to maintain that momentum, going four matches without a win.

Consecutive defeats against Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion were followed by two successive 1-1 draws, including a frustrating stalemate against Tottenham Hotspur.

United’s latest draw came after Dominic Solanke scored a 92nd-minute header to earn Tottenham a point at Old Trafford. The result prompted boos from sections of the home support and increased pressure on Carrick and his players.

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Despite their domestic struggles, United can draw encouragement from their record against Spanish opposition. They have lost only one of their last 11 matches against Spanish clubs, winning seven and drawing three, according to the supplied statistics.

Nevertheless, Atletico Madrid present a difficult challenge, particularly given their current form and strong home record.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: Head-to-Head Statistics

Head-to-head statistic Record Matches played 2 Atletico Madrid wins 1 Manchester United wins 0 Draws 1

Manchester United will be hoping to improve their record against Atletico, having struggled to secure victories in their previous European meetings.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: Probable Line-ups

Atletico Madrid is a possible starting XI: Oblak, Pubill, Romero, Hancko, Grimaldo, Simeone, Llorente, Cardoso, Baena, and Lee, Alvarez.

Manchester United possible starting XI: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Baleba, Tielemans, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford, and Cunha.

These are projected line-ups based on the information supplied and should be confirmed against the teams’ official announcements before publication.

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Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: Prediction

Atletico Madrid appear to have the advantage heading into Tuesday’s encounter, with their four-game winning streak and home record providing reasons for optimism.

Manchester United have shown they can perform in European competition, but their recent run without a victory raises questions about their consistency ahead of a challenging away fixture.

Simeone’s side are likely to approach the match with intensity and look to exploit any defensive weaknesses, while United will need a disciplined performance to secure a positive result.

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