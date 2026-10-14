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Champions League: Manchester City vs PSG – Preview, H2H, line-ups and Predictions

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:01 - 14 October 2026
Champions League: Manchester City vs PSG – Preview, H2H, line-ups and Predictions
Champions League: Manchester City vs PSG – Preview, H2H, line-ups and Predictions
Manchester City welcome PSG to the Etihad Stadium in a Champions League showdown. See the head-to-head record, predicted line-ups and match prediction.
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Manchester City host Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League clash between two European heavyweights.

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City approach the encounter in impressive form after securing a convincing 3-0 victory over 10-man Liverpool at Anfield. The result extended their winning run under Enzo Maresca to eight matches across all competitions, with the Citizens scoring 23 goals during that period.

Maresca’s side will be eager to maintain their momentum against the reigning European champions. Manchester City have an impressive home record in the Champions League, having lost just once in their previous 25 group-stage and League Phase matches at the Etihad, recording 21 wins and three draws.

However, PSG will provide a stern test. Luis Enrique’s team opened their European campaign with a commanding 6-1 victory over Slovan Bratislava and have since recorded three consecutive Ligue 1 wins after a difficult start to their domestic season.

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The French champions have also been difficult opponents for English clubs, going unbeaten in their previous 11 UEFA competition meetings with Premier League sides.

Manchester City will nevertheless be confident of securing a positive result on home soil as both teams look to strengthen their position in the Champions League League Phase.

Manchester City vs PSG: Head-to-head record

Erling Halaand

The two European giants have developed a competitive rivalry in recent Champions League campaigns.

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  • Games played: 7

  • Manchester City wins: 4

  • PSG wins: 2

  • Draws: 1

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Manchester City vs PSG: Probable line-ups

Manchester City's possible starting XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol, Anderson, Fernandez, Semenyo, Cherki, Doku, and Haaland.

Paris Saint-Germain's possible starting XI: Safonov, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Torres, and Dembele, Kvaratskhelia.

These are projected line-ups and should be checked against the latest team news and confirmed starting XIs.

Manchester City vs PSG: Prediction

Manchester City’s strong form and home advantage make them dangerous opponents, particularly with their attacking options and recent run of victories. However, PSG possess the quality and European experience to exploit defensive weaknesses.

A competitive encounter is expected, with both sides capable of finding the net.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-2 PSG.

Match details

Fixture: Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain

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Competition: UEFA Champions League

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Matchday: Wednesday

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