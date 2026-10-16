FIFA approves $25m for each member association as Infantino unveils $6.35bn funding plan

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says all 211 member associations are set to receive $25 million each in the 2027–2030 cycle under a proposed $6.35 billion funding programme.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has announced that all 211 member associations will receive $25 million each during the 2027–2030 cycle under a proposed FIFA Surplus Solidarity Programme aimed at significantly increasing investment in global football development.

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The proposal, presented at the FIFA Council meeting, would use a portion of FIFA’s financial reserves generated from its revenues to more than double planned funding for the four-year period, bringing the total to $6.35 billion.

Infantino said the initiative would represent a major increase in financial support for member associations, highlighting the growth in funding since he became FIFA president in 2016.

“In ten years since I was FIFA President, we have gone from USD 1 million per FIFA Member Association to USD 25 million per FIFA Member Association all across the world,” he said.

The FIFA Council is expected to finalise the details of the programme in December 2026 before submitting it to the FIFA Congress for approval alongside the organisation’s budget.

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Infantino apologises over FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal

Infantino also apologised for mistakes in the communication and consultation process surrounding the separate FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal, which was the main discussion point at the Council meeting.

The FIFA president stressed that the initiative had not been approved as a final decision, describing it as a proposal intended to enable FIFA to invest more in its member associations rather than replace funding from existing sources.

“First of all, I apologised for the mistakes that we made in relation to the communication and consultation process related to the FIFA Forward Enterprise project, which then led to many consequences,” Infantino said.

“But what is important to remember is that it was a proposal, so in no way a done deal. Just a proposal that is actually intended to enable FIFA to invest more in our member associations as opposed to replacing support from existing resources.”

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He said the objective was to create more football development success stories around the world, drawing inspiration from the impact and reach of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“I feel we had a constructive discussion about processes, about the proposal, about everything that is connected with that, with different opinions and different points of view," he added.

Infantino said FIFA would respond in writing to questions raised by council members as part of the consultation process.

FIFA to review disciplinary code and proposed peace prise

The council meeting also addressed the FIFA Disciplinary Code and the proposed FIFA Peace Prise, with further assessments required before decisions are made.

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According to Infantino, FIFA’s Legal Committee will assess the Disciplinary Code, with a decision expected at the next FIFA Council meeting in December 2026.

The Football Social Responsibility Committee has been tasked with analysing the proposed Peace Prise and preparing a recommendation for the Council to consider at the same meeting.

The outcomes of these reviews are expected to inform FIFA’s next steps on the two matters.

FIFA plans governance reform working group

In another significant development, FIFA will establish a working group with the confederations to examine potential reforms to the organisation’s governance framework.

Infantino said the initiative would allow FIFA to consider proposals aimed at improving its governance arrangements and shaping the organisation’s future.

He also invited confederations, member associations and other stakeholders to contribute ideas for consideration by the working group.

“Of course, all confederations, Member Associations, stakeholders are invited to provide proposals so that this committee – this working group, reform working group, or reform taskforce – will be able to analyse them and come up with positive proposals for the future of FIFA's governance,” he said.

The proposed working group will form part of FIFA’s wider efforts to examine its governance structure, with further developments expected as the reform process progresses.

What the decisions mean for world football

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The proposed $6.35 billion Surplus Solidarity Programme could significantly expand FIFA’s financial support for football development across its 211 member associations if it receives final approval.

For associations, including the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the proposed $25 million allocation for the 2027–2030 cycle could provide additional resources for football infrastructure, grassroots development, competitions and other eligible projects, subject to the programme’s final rules.

However, the funding proposal still requires the FIFA Council to finalise its details in December 2026 and the FIFA Congress to approve it alongside the budget.

The FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal remains a separate initiative. Infantino’s apology and the Council’s discussion indicate that FIFA is reviewing its consultation process while considering how best to expand investment in football worldwide.