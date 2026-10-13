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Black Queens thrash Mauritius 7-0 to reach next round of 2028 Olympic qualifiers

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 18:18 - 13 October 2026
Black Queens of Ghana
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The Ghana women's national football team, the Black Queens, have advanced to the third round of the 2028 Olympic Games qualifiers after completing a dominant 10-0 aggregate victory over Mauritius.

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Ghana sealed their progression on Tuesday with a commanding 7-0 win in the second leg at the Essipong Stadium, adding to their 3-0 victory in the first meeting in Mauritius.

Despite holding a comfortable advantage from the first leg, head coach Kim Lars Björkegren fielded a strong starting line-up as the Black Queens sought to finish the tie convincingly.

The hosts dominated proceedings from the opening minutes, forcing Mauritius to retreat into their own half and defend in numbers as Ghana pushed forward in search of goals.

Their pressure paid off in the first half, with Evelyn Badu, Portia Boakye and Ajegipina Zakaria finding the net to give Ghana a 3-0 lead at the break.

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The Black Queens maintained their attacking approach after the restart, controlling possession and creating opportunities to extend their advantage.

Although several missed chances initially prevented them from adding to their tally, substitute Benedicte Simon eventually scored Ghana's fourth goal in the 73rd minute.

Jennifer Cudjoe then converted a penalty in the 86th minute to make it 5-0 before Nancy Amoh and Mukarama Abdulai added further goals to complete the 7-0 victory.

The result gave Ghana a comprehensive 10-0 aggregate triumph and secured their place in the third round of the women's football qualifiers for the 2028 Olympic Games.

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