Ligue 1 McDonalds Matchday 6 Round-Up: PSG return strongly as Brest thrash Angers, Lens beat Lyon

French championship Ligue 1 football or soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain PSG and Le Mans FC on October 10, 2026 at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France. Photo by Victor Joly ABACAPRESS.COM

French championship Ligue 1 football or soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain PSG and Le Mans FC on October 10, 2026 at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France. Photo by Victor Joly ABACAPRESS.COM

Ligue 1 returned after the international break with PSG winning, Brest thrashing Angers 5-1 and Lens beating Lyon, while Tiago Santos suffered an injury.

Ligue 1 McDonald’s returned after the international break, with Paris Saint-Germain making a strong statement as clubs across France battled for crucial points on Matchday 6.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brest delivered one of the weekend’s most emphatic performances with a 5-1 victory over Angers, while Lens secured a 2-1 win against Lyon. Nice also celebrated their first home victory of the campaign, beating Strasbourg 2-1, as Lorient edged Paris FC 1-0.

Elsewhere, Lille claimed a narrow victory over Le Havre, although the result was overshadowed by an injury to Tiago Santos.

Here is a full round-up of the key talking points from Ligue 1 McDonald’s Matchday 6.

PSG beat Le Mans as supporters protest over banner removal

Advertisement

Advertisement

⏱️ 90+5’ - Victoire à la maison ! ❤️💙 #PSGLMFC 3️⃣-1️⃣ I #Ligue1 https://t.co/PgmuHT3DRH — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) October 10, 2026

Paris Saint-Germain secured a 3-1 victory over Le Mans at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, but the match was overshadowed by a disagreement between supporters and stadium stewards.

Stewards removed a banner supporting a student mobilization, prompting ultras to stop their chants and leave sections of the stands around the half-hour mark.

The supporters returned before the second half and resumed their vocal backing of the team.

PSG manager Luis Enrique said he preferred supporters to remain inside the stadium, while Lucas Digne expressed hope that the dispute would be resolved quickly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident provided a reminder that events away from the pitch can sometimes dominate the conversation surrounding a match.

Nice secure first home win against Strasbourg

Nice 2-1 Strasbourg : Le résumé vidéo de la victoire disponible sur YouTube. 📺 ⭢ https://t.co/NvO39x1iv8 https://t.co/EgFgRAjNdm — OGC Nice (@ogcnice) October 11, 2026

Nice recorded their first home victory of the campaign with a 2-1 win over Strasbourg on Sunday at the Allianz Riviera.

One of the more unusual moments came when Hein was invited to fire the stadium’s ceremonial cannon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The loud blast caught the summer signing by surprise, sending him retreating approximately two meters.

Despite the light-hearted moment, the victory was an important result for Nice as they looked to build momentum in front of their home supporters.

Lorient Edge Paris FC as Touré makes long-awaited start

Victoire de nos Merlus sur le score de 1-0 ! 💪🟠⚫️ ⚽️ Gabin Bernardeau (69') — FC LORIENT 🐟 (@FCLorient) October 10, 2026

Lorient claimed a 1-0 victory over Paris FC, with Touré making his first start for the club in 895 days.

His previous start had come on April 26, 2024, against Toulouse, before a loan spell at Udinese and subsequent setbacks interrupted his progress.

The appearance marked a significant milestone for the player, whose return to the starting line-up followed a lengthy period away from that role.

Lorient, meanwhile, collected three valuable points from a closely contested encounter.

Brest thrash Angers 5-1 as Ajorque earns praise

Brest 5️⃣-1️⃣ Brest : Le résumé et les buts Samedi, les Ty-Zefs ont régalé Francis-Le Blé en s’imposant largement face à Angers. Découvrez le résumé en intégralité ! 👇https://t.co/3aBArhichj https://t.co/8PePDbbqJd — Stade Brestois 29 (@SB29) October 11, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brest produced one of Matchday 6’s standout performances, sweeping aside Angers 5-1.

Ajorque opened the scoring as Brest took control of the contest, with the result highlighting the attacking threat they can pose when operating at their best.

Lachuer also praised the striker and said he would lobby for his inclusion in the France national team, arguing that his ambitions should extend beyond simply playing for Brest.

The emphatic victory gave Brest plenty of encouragement following the international break, while Angers were left to reflect on a difficult afternoon.

Lens defeat Lyon as Sotoca delivers a memorable finish

Advertisement

Advertisement

𝑨𝒗𝒆𝒄 𝒍𝒆𝒔 𝒄𝒓𝒐𝒄𝒔 🦁 Auteurs d'une prestation des plus valeureuses, notamment en restant solides en infériorité numérique, les Sang et Or renouent avec le succès en faisant tomber une formation lyonnaise invaincue jusqu'ici en @Ligue1 ! 👏 RC Lens 𝟐-𝟏 @OL #RCLOL https://t.co/T4TSt29DGA — Racing Club de Lens (@RCLens) October 9, 2026

Lens claimed a 2-1 victory over Lyon on Friday, with Florian Sotoca producing one of the match’s most memorable moments.

Making his first start of the season, the forward controlled the ball on his chest before swivelling to finish and open the scoring.

The goal was his first in Ligue 1 since May 17, when he also scored against Lyon.

Lens supporters responded by serenading the 35-year-old with chants of “Sotoca, Ballon d'Or."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sotoca revealed that he had played barely 21 minutes of league football before the fixture, making his contribution all the more notable.

The victory gave Lens an important boost, while Lyon was left disappointed after failing to secure a positive result.

Lille beat Le Havre as Tiago Santos suffers injury

𝑯𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒍𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕𝒔 ✨ Le résumé de la victoire du LOSC face au Havre (1-0) est disponible sur YouTube 👉https://t.co/3Jy6oZqJGJ 📺 #LOSCHAC https://t.co/9a8MKmrxWO — LOSC (@losclive) October 11, 2026

Lille secured a 1-0 victory over Le Havre, but concern over Tiago Santos threatened to overshadow the result.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 24-year-old right-back was stretchered off after 22 minutes following a challenge involving Amir Richardson, with Santos appearing to suffer an injury to his right knee.

The absence of a sanction during the incident surprised some observers at Lille.

Davide Ancelotti described the movement as unpleasant to watch, while an MRI scan was scheduled for Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

The outcome of the assessment was expected to provide greater clarity on Santos’s condition and potential absence.

For Lille, the three points offered a positive result, but the defender’s fitness remained a major concern following the match.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ligue 1 Matchday 6: Key talking points

Matchday 6 delivered a mixture of emphatic victories, narrow wins, individual milestones, and off-field controversy.

Brest’s 5-1 triumph over Angers was among the weekend’s biggest results, while Lens strengthened their position with a 2-1 victory over Lyon. Nice also celebrated a first home win, and Lorient earned three points against Paris FC.

At Lille, however, attention turned to Tiago Santos’s knee injury, while PSG’s victory was accompanied by tensions between supporters and stadium stewards.

As Ligue 1 resumes after the international break, the results and talking points from Matchday 6 provide an early indication of the challenges facing clubs as the campaign progresses.

Ligue 1 McDonald’s Matchday 6 Results

Home Team Score Away Team Lens 2–1 Lyon Lille 1–0 Le Havre Brest 5–1 Angers Lorient 1–0 Paris FC Monaco 2–2 Toulouse PSG 3–1 Le Mans Nice 2–1 Strasbourg Rennes 4–1 Auxerre Troyes 0–2 Marseille

Ligue 1 McDonald’s Table