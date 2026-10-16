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Ligue 1 McDonald’s Matchday 7 Preview: PSG Face Strasbourg as Monaco aim to defend top spot – Full fixtures

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 16:13 - 16 October 2026
Ligue 1 McDonald’s Matchday 7 Preview: PSG Face Strasbourg as Monaco aim to defend top spot – Full fixtures
Ligue 1 Matchday 7 features PSG vs Strasbourg, Monaco vs Lorient and Angers vs Marseille as France's top clubs battle for crucial points this weekend.
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Ligue 1 McDonald's Matchday 6 returns with an exciting round of fixtures from Friday, October 16, to Sunday, October 18, 2026, as Paris Saint-Germain prepare for a difficult trip to Strasbourg while league leaders AS Monaco look to maintain their position at the top of the table.

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Matchday 7 features nine fixtures, with the defending champions PSG among the teams under pressure to keep pace with the early title contenders.

The weekend also presents important tests for Marseille, Lille, Lens, and Rennes as clubs seek valuable points in the opening stages of the 2026/27 season.

Strasbourg vs PSG

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Paris Saint-Germain travel to Strasbourg on Saturday, October 17, in one of the standout matches of Ligue 1 Matchday 7.

PSG head into the encounter after recovering from a difficult start to the league campaign. They have won their last three Ligue 1 matches and will be targeting a fourth consecutive victory to strengthen their position in the title race.

However, Strasbourg will be determined to respond after consecutive league defeats. Playing at the Stade de la Meinau offers the hosts an opportunity to challenge the reigning champions and get their campaign back on track.

The fixture could prove significant for both sides, with PSG aiming to close the gap on the league leaders and Strasbourg looking to climb the standings.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3:15 pm Ghana time on Saturday.

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Lorient vs Monaco

AS Monaco face an away test against Lorient on Sunday, October 18, as they look to protect their place at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Monaco have made an impressive start to the campaign and entered the weekend with 14 points from their opening six matches. They will be keen to avoid dropping points against Lorient and give their closest challengers an opportunity to close the gap.

Lorient, meanwhile, will be looking to make home advantage count against one of the league's early pace-setters.

The match kicks off at 3:15 pm Ghana time on Sunday.

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Angers vs Marseille

Olympique de Marseille travel to Angers on Sunday in search of a stronger run of results after an inconsistent opening to the season.

Marseille had collected only two victories from their first six league matches, leaving them with ground to make up on the leading teams.

Angers will also be looking for a response after suffering a heavy 5-1 defeat to Brest in their previous league outing. The hosts will need a more disciplined performance if they are to frustrate Marseille.

The match is scheduled for 1:00 pm Ghana time on Sunday.

Lille and Lens target valuable points

Saturday's program also features Lille against Brest and Troyes against Lens, with both matches scheduled for 6:45 pm Ghana time.

Lille will be looking to use home advantage to collect three points against Brest, who arrive after an emphatic victory over Angers.

The lens, meanwhile, faces a trip to Troyes as they attempt to strengthen their position in the standings. The hosts will hope to make the most of their home support in what could be a closely contested encounter.

Other Ligue 1 Matchday 7 fixtures

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Friday's action begins with Le Mans hosting Toulouse at 6:45 pm Ghana time.

Sunday's remaining fixtures see Le Havre welcome Auxerre, Paris FC face Rennes, and Lyon take on Nice in the weekend's closing match.

With several clubs separated by narrow margins in the early standings, Matchday 7 could have an important bearing on the emerging title race and the battle for positions in the upper half of the table.

Ligue 1 Matchday 7 fixtures and kick-off times

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Date

Fixture

Kick-off

Friday, October 16

Le Mans vs Toulouse

6:45 pm

Saturday, October 17

Strasbourg vs PSG

3:15 pm

Saturday, October 17

Lille vs Brest

6:45 pm

Saturday, October 17

Troyes vs Lens

6:45 pm

Sunday, October 18

Angers vs Marseille

1:00 pm

Sunday, October 18

Le Havre vs Auxerre

3:15 pm

Sunday, October 18

Lorient vs Monaco

3:15 pm

Sunday, October 18

Paris FC vs Rennes

3:15 pm

Sunday, October 18

Lyon vs Nice

6:45 pm

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