Ligue 1 McDonald's MD7 Round-Up: Lyon lead, PSG fight back, Marseille thrash Angers

Ligue 1 Matchday 7 delivered thrilling results as PSG beat Strasbourg, Marseille defeated Angers and Lyon stayed top. Check all results and the updated standings.

The race for the Ligue 1 McDonald's Matchday title intensified after Matchday 7, with Olympique Lyonnais leading a tightly contested table ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, Paris FC, Lille and Monaco.

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Olympique Lyonnais moved to the top of the French Ligue 1 standings after Matchday 7, while Paris Saint-Germain secured a comeback victory over Strasbourg and Olympique de Marseille recorded an emphatic 5-2 win against Angers SCO.

Paris FC also delivered one of the most entertaining performances of the round, defeating Rennes 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller. Elsewhere, Lens and Auxerre claimed away victories; Lorient defeated Monaco, and Lille was held to a draw by Brest.

The nine matches produced several important changes in the early-season standings, with Lyon, PSG, Paris FC, Lille, and Monaco all level on 14 points after seven games.

French Ligue 1 Matchday 7 results

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Home team Score Away team Le Mans FC 0–3 Toulouse FC Strasbourg 1–3 Paris Saint-Germain Lille 1–1 Brest Troyes 1–3 Lens Angers SCO 2–5 Marseille Le Havre 1–3 Auxerre Lorient 1–0 Monaco Paris FC 4–3 Rennes Lyon 2–1 Nice

PSG recovers to beat Strasbourg

⏱️ 90+5’ - VICTORY! ❤️💙 Our Parisians turned the match around and clinched the 3 points! 💪 #RCSAPSG 1️⃣-3️⃣ I #Ligue1 https://t.co/l0KEx9vpCp — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) October 17, 2026

Paris Saint-Germain claimed three points with a 3-1 victory away to Strasbourg after recovering from an early setback.

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Strasbourg initially took the lead through Gio Reyna, while PSG missed a chance to equalize when Ousmane Dembélé failed to convert a penalty.

Ilya Zabarnyi eventually brought the visitors level before Dembélé made amends with a goal. Désiré Doué then scored in stoppage time to complete the victory.

The result moved PSG to 14 points, keeping them firmly in contention for the top spot.

Marseille scores five in victory over Angers

⏱️ 90+6’ | #SCOOM 2️⃣-5️⃣ 𝐕𝐈𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐈𝐑𝐄 ✅ Auteur d’une belle prestation offensive, l’OM s’impose largement ici à Angers 💪 Les buteurs du jour sont 𝗛𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗱 𝗔𝗯𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶 🇩🇿, 𝗡𝗼𝘂𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗺 𝗞𝗮𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗼𝗸𝗼 🇲🇱, 𝗔𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗚𝗼𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗶 🇩🇿, 𝗔𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘁 🇲🇦 et 𝗜𝗴𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗮𝗶𝘅𝗮𝗼 🇧🇷🔥 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗼 𝗺𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗲𝘂𝗿𝘀 👏 🗓️ Rendez-vous jeudi prochain avec un déplacement sur la pelouse de Sturm Graz en @EuropaLeague. — Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) October 18, 2026

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Marseille produced an impressive attacking display to beat Angers 5-2 away from home.

Angers opened the scoring through Lilian Raolisoa, but Marseille responded with goals from Himad Abdelli and N. Kamissoko to turn the match around before half-time.

Amine Gouiri extended the visitors' advantage after the break, before Amine Harit and Igor Paixão added further goals. Angers scored again late in the game, but Marseille comfortably held on.

The victory provided a significant boost for Marseille as they look to build consistency in the league.

Paris FC edge Rennes in seven-goal thriller

𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐄 𝐕𝐈𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐈𝐑𝐄 💙 Le Paris FC reprend sa marche en avant au terme d'un match exceptionnel. Lassine Sinayoko et Maxime Lopez sont tous les deux auteurs d'un doublé ! 🤯 L'un des matchs de la saison. 🍿 💙4-3⚪️ https://t.co/r9Y8WhTMME — Paris FC (@ParisFC) October 18, 2026

Paris FC secured a dramatic 4-3 win over Rennes in one of the weekend's most entertaining encounters.

The hosts maintained their attacking threat throughout the match, with Maxime Lopez and Lassine Sinayoko among the key contributors. Rennes responded through Estéban Lepaul, who scored three penalties to complete a hat-trick.

Sinayoko converted a decisive penalty in the 97th minute to settle the contest and secure all three points for Paris FC.

The victory kept Paris FC level on points with the leading clubs, while Rennes remained just one point behind the top five.

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Lyon defeated Nice to take the top spot

There’s a 5‑team tie atop Ligue 1… with Lyon leading the way 🍿 https://t.co/flTA5zEKXH — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) October 18, 2026

Lyon claimed a crucial 2-1 home victory over Nice to finish the round at the top of the standings.

Nice took the lead through Elye Wahi in the 18th minute, but Lyon responded with two goals in quick succession. Pavel Šulc equalized before Tanner Tessmann put the hosts ahead.

Lyon were reduced to ten men after Keito Nakamura was sent off in the second half, forcing the hosts to defend their advantage.

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Nice appeared to have rescued a late point through Wahi, but the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

The result moved Lyon to 14 points, with their superior goal difference placing them above their closest challengers.

Lorient stuns Monaco

VICTOIRE de nos Merlus face à Monaco 🔥💪 Merci pour le Moustoir pour ce beau moment ! 🧡 — FC LORIENT 🐟 (@FCLorient) October 18, 2026

Lorient recorded a narrow 1-0 victory over Monaco, with Noah Cadiou converting a second-half penalty to settle the contest.

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Monaco enjoyed more possession but struggled to find an equaliser against a disciplined Lorient defence.

The defeat cost Monaco an opportunity to move clear at the top of the table, leaving them level on points with Lyon, PSG, Paris FC, and Lille.

Toulouse, Lens, and Auxerre secure away wins

Toulouse started the weekend with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Le Mans. Jacen Russell-Rowe opened the scoring shortly after half-time, Aron Dønnum added a second, and Casper Tengstedt completed the win late in the match.

Lens also collected three points on the road, defeating Troyes 3-1. An own goal gave Lens an early lead before Odsonne Édouard and Ruben Aguilar scored to secure the victory.

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Auxerre recorded another 3-1 away win against Le Havre, leaving the hosts still searching for their first league victory after seven matches.

Lille held by Brest

Lille missed the opportunity to move ahead of their rivals after drawing 1-1 with Brest.

Mama Baldé gave Brest an early lead, but Olivier Giroud equalized from the penalty spot in the second half.

The result left Lille on 14 points, level with the four other clubs at the top of the standings.

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Ligue 1 table after Matchday 7