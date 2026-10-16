Real Madrid demand Javier Tebas’ immediate resignation as LaLiga boss over Goebbels comparison

Real Madrid have demanded the immediate resignation of Javier Tebas after accusing the LaLiga president of making offensive remarks about the club and its television channel.

Real Madrid have demanded the immediate resignation of LaLiga president Javier Tebas, accusing him of making deeply offensive remarks about the club’s management and television channel by comparing their methods to those of Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels.

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In an official statement, the Spanish giants described Tebas’s comments as “absolutely intolerable and extraordinarily serious," arguing that the comparison was unacceptable given his senior positions in Spanish football.

Tebas serves as president of LaLiga and vice president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Real Madrid said his clarification that he was not referring to Nazi ideology did not lessen the seriousness of the remarks, which the club described as morally repugnant and inappropriate for someone holding such institutional responsibilities.

The dispute marks another escalation in the strained relationship between the club and the LaLiga chief, with Real Madrid accusing him of repeatedly targeting its leadership, president, and media outlets.

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In its statement, Real Madrid argued that Tebas had repeatedly directed accusations at the club, including over questions, information, and opinions expressed by journalists who were not affiliated with the organization.

The club said it was unacceptable for the LaLiga president to attribute the actions of third parties to Real Madrid when it had no responsibility for them.

Real Madrid also criticized Tebas for using his remarks to question the club’s actions and those of Real Madrid TV concerning the Negreira case, one of the most controversial issues in Spanish football.

The club maintains that its calls for transparency over the case are legitimate and should not be used as grounds to discredit its management or media operations.

Real Madrid used the statement to renew its demand for a comprehensive clarification of payments made by Barcelona over several years to companies linked to José María Enríquez Negreira, the former vice-president of Spain’s Technical Committee of Referees.

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The payments have been at the center of a major controversy in Spanish football, prompting scrutiny and legal proceedings. Barcelona has denied wrongdoing, and the payments alone do not establish that referees were improperly influenced.

Real Madrid said it had approached UEFA directly to seek clarification of the payments and called for appropriate measures to protect the integrity of football competitions.

The club also demanded a comprehensive overhaul of Spain’s refereeing system and football governance structures, including changes to the bodies responsible for management, supervision, and discipline.

It argued that those who held positions of responsibility during the period in question should be replaced as part of a wider effort to restore confidence in Spanish football.

The club further accused Tebas of lacking the neutrality, respect, and impartiality expected of someone holding senior positions in Spanish football.

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According to Real Madrid, the LaLiga president should use his institutional responsibilities to help clarify the Negreira case and support reforms rather than direct repeated criticism at the club and those calling for greater transparency.

Real Madrid described Tebas’s conduct as incompatible with the standards expected of European sports institutions governed by principles of respect, neutrality, and integrity.

The club argued that his repeated statements and behavior made his continued leadership of LaLiga and his position within the RFEF untenable.

Concluding its statement, Real Madrid formally demanded that Tebas resign immediately as president of LaLiga and vice president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

The club said it would continue to defend its institutional reputation and rights while pursuing full clarification of the Negreira case and advocating what it considers necessary reforms to Spanish football.

The statement represents a direct challenge to Tebas’s leadership and adds another chapter to the long-running tensions between Real Madrid and the head of Spain’s top professional football league.