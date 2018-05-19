Home > Business Insider > Finance >

COCOBOD to raise $1.3bn for cocoa purchases next crop season


Ghana COCOBOD to raise $1.3bn for cocoa purchases next crop season

  • Published:

According to a statement issued by the Board, it has also settled on 15 international banks that would help it raise the funds.

play

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced that it would be raising some $1.3 billion for cocoa purchases for the next crop season 2018/2019.

According to a statement issued by the Board, it has also settled on 15 international banks that would help it raise the funds.

They include ABN AMRO Bank, Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Standard Chartered Bank and Ghana International Bank.

play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Accra Marriott Take a peek inside the glamorous hotel room...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Finance Ghana's minimum capital requirement for capital market players hits new height
Finance Ghana’s debt hits $31 billion
null
Finance Call of Duty's new feature isn't a Fortnite killer, analyst says (ATVI)
null
Finance The Canadian dollar is getting whacked by a trifecta of bad news