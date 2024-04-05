Kudus’ ‘center to goal’ strike against Freiburg wins West Ham goal of the month

The 23-year-old ended up scoring a brace as West Ham won 4-0 at home against Freiburg to overturn a 1-0 defeat in the first leg to advance to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

The 23-year-old swapped Ajax Amsterdam for West Ham last year and has taken the Premier League by storm in his debut season.

The former Nordsjaelland star so far has been involved in 17 goals in all competitions (12 goals and five assists) for the Hammers this season.

Meanwhile, ex-Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan believes no Ghanaian player is currently on a par with Kudus and has called for the Black Stars to be built around the West Ham midfielder.

“So far it is obvious, when I say it’s obvious I mean you know, Mohammed Kudus,” Gyan said in an interview with Asempa FM.

“When I was coming up, we had Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari and at a point it got to me. Players have come and gone. We had the Abedi Pele era, Stephen Appiah era, Michael Essien era and the Asamoah Gyan era and now it looks like it’s Kudus’ era.”

