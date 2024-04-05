ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Medikal covers Fella Makafui’s tattoo from his arm after announcing their split

Dorcas Agambila

Following Medikal's announcement of his split from his wife, Fella Makafui, the rapper has taken steps to conceal the actress's tattoo on his body.

Medikal and Fella
Medikal and Fella

In 2020, the Ghanaian rapper tattooed the names of Fella and his daughter, Island Frimpong, on his arm.

Recommended articles

The couple also had matching tattoos (two half faces of a lion) on each of their arms.

But in a recent development, Medikal has covered his wife’s name with a spot of thick black ink, leaving his daughter's.

Medikal
Medikal Medikal Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

He shared the picture on Snapchat, a few days after announcing that he and his wife had separated.

On Saturday, March 30, Medikal stated that Fella Makafui is now his child's mother, adding that they are currently co-parenting.

The rapper's tweet came as a response to a post by a social media user that referred to Fella Makafui as Medikal's wife.

Medikal
Medikal Medikal Pulse Ghana

In his tweet, Medikal stressed, "Fella is no longer my wife; she is the mother of my child. We are now co-parenting, and everything is going well."

ADVERTISEMENT

It has also been observed that Medikal and Fella Makafui have unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Fella Makafui has edited her Instagram username to exclude the title "Mrs. Frimpong."

This development has caused a stir on social media platforms, with many fans expressing surprise at the couple's separation.

Other netizens also think that the couple’s claims of separation are just a mere stunt.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kelvyn Boy

Kelvyn Boy says Ghanaians don’t have the ears for deep music

Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie

‘We’re not friends’- Yvonne Nelson reveals after exposing Sarkodie in her memoir

Stonebwoy’s Daughter Jidula mesmerise fans With dance moves

'The genes are clear' - Jidula shocks dad Stonebwoy with energetic on-stage performance

EFCC arrests Bobrisky for abusing naira notes

BOB caught on the RISKY net of the law as EFCC arrests her over alleged Naira abuse