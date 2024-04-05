Medikal covers Fella Makafui’s tattoo from his arm after announcing their split

The couple also had matching tattoos (two half faces of a lion) on each of their arms.

But in a recent development, Medikal has covered his wife’s name with a spot of thick black ink, leaving his daughter's.

Medikal Pulse Ghana

He shared the picture on Snapchat, a few days after announcing that he and his wife had separated.

On Saturday, March 30, Medikal stated that Fella Makafui is now his child's mother, adding that they are currently co-parenting.

The rapper's tweet came as a response to a post by a social media user that referred to Fella Makafui as Medikal's wife.

In his tweet, Medikal stressed, "Fella is no longer my wife; she is the mother of my child. We are now co-parenting, and everything is going well."

It has also been observed that Medikal and Fella Makafui have unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Fella Makafui has edited her Instagram username to exclude the title "Mrs. Frimpong."

This development has caused a stir on social media platforms, with many fans expressing surprise at the couple's separation.