Billionaires aren't all born with a silver spoon in their mouth.

In fact, many came from nothing at all.

The "rags-to-riches" trope may be a cliché, but it's one that's definitely grounded in reality for some famous billionaires.

Through extraordinary grit and perseverance, individuals across the country have beaten the odds and achieved their own rags-to-riches stories.

Here are 8 people who started off life poor and went on to become millionaires.

Joseph Agyepong Siaw

He may be one of the richest men in Ghana, employing 250,000 of his countrymen, but it all began in a struggle. The CEO of the Jospong Group of companies was born on the rocks. He had the odds stacked against him from the day he was born. Joseph got rich from cleaning Ghana.

Osei Kwame Despite

Born in a village called Agona, Wiamoase in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, he began life as a petty trader selling all sorts of merchandise including; music cassettes, padlocks, feeding bottles among others. His family background never stopped him from doing something for himself. It is a blessing to have wealthy parents but the unavailability of such parents did not become a deterrent in his pursuits to build an enterprise. He is the CEO of Despite Group of companies.

Sarkodie

Undoubtedly Ghana’s fastest rapper, Sarkodie has travelled the world over with his music. The multiple award-winning rapper is also into business and opened the Sarkcess Clothing line a few years ago. It wasn't all rosy growing up for him, however, he makes the cut for millionaire entertainers in Africa.

Kennedy Agyapong

Ghanaian businessman, Kennedy 'Cappuccino' Agyapong, President and CEO of Kenpong Group of Companies Kennedy surely lives large! From fabulous mansions to luxurious cars, he has it all. The story was different when he was a kid. Apparently, he wasn't born with a silver spoon in his mouth but that didn't deter him from greatness.