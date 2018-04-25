news

Despite the increasing appetite from curious minds for African stories, finding animations that tell the African story in West Africa, let alone Ghana, has been near impossible. But that is changing.

Tired of telling the stories of other people's cultures, an animation artist in Ghana is redefining the animations terrains, after years of hard work within Ghana's animation industry.

Now with a small team, Francis Y Brown; CEO of AnimaxFYB studios is telling the African stories through animations.

But how did it all begin?

He led Business Insider Sub Saharan African in as to how it all began.

Francis is best described as an open-minded young man who believes every action should be supported by sound reasoning and has a deep love for art and history.

He tells Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa that at age six, drawing tools were his best friends. This friendship was appreciated by his family that made him earn their support.

Interestingly, he tells us that he used to kill mosquitoes and used their blood to draw on the walls of his family's washrooms. Do not mistake him for a mosquito hater though.

" Whenever I was in the washroom my drawing tools were not with me and I felt that the walls were my canvas so I had to work on it. I would kill mosquitoes and use their blood for my drawings on the wall."

This he says got her grandma frustrated and got him some pretty cool drawing tools so he could give the washroom walls a break.

His passion for art made him enrol as an art apprentice at the age of eleven in his hometown; Takoradi at the Western part of Ghana.

I had a large sense of appreciation for cartoon network when I was a kid and really loved watching those that were shown on national television. Honestly, I could draw them all, he tells Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa.

Fast forward, he read arts in high school and tertiary which won him so many awards due to his dexterity.

But why the interest in telling the African story?

Well, he tells us that he really loved to listen to his grandma's African stories and wanted to make those stories be heard beyond his home.

Francis shares in the popular notion that there is very scanty literature to telling the African story, this he made it a point to increase the existing literature with his animations.

I didn't want to tell the tea and bread stories because the authenticity could be lost, however the traditional African story which I live every day could be best told by me, he added.

Success story

My first animation(the beggar) was in 2010 and the reception was mind-blowing. It actually got recognised and won an award.

His story has been successful after his first animation. Talk of awards and his honours are countless both international and local. African film festival, the biggest art festival in Amsterdam as well as the Worlds Biggest.

Francis Yushau Brown’s 11:08 minutes short animation film titled “Agorkoli” has been adjudged “Best Animation Film” at the 2016 Africa International Film Festival’s Globe Award.

Francis beat tight competition from 15 other nominees to cling the prestigious accolade.

Yes, we had an interesting interview Francis and he conclusively called for funding support for artists to help project the African story.

