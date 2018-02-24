news

The number of people killed on Ghana’s roads has reached 2000 yearly with six lives being lost daily through those accidents, new figures show.

The Greater Accra Region of Ghana tops with about 53 percent of accidents in the country while the other regions record a total of 47 percent of the accident cases.

In 2017 the country recorded about 11,000 accidents.

With the accidents recorded, about 75 percent of the fatalities are males while 25 percent are females.

Of the vehicle types that are mostly involved in accidents, saloon cars are identified as accident-prone vehicles.

The high number of fatalities recorded have made the National Road Safety Commission launch of a Road Safety Campaign

The campaign in line with the Transformation Agenda of the Inspector-General of Police which seeks to make the Ghana Police Service a world-class institution.

The Planning Officer of the National Road Safety Commission, Mr. Charles Oduro has advised drivers to be cautious when driving, saying inattentiveness has been identified as the most common driver error associated with casualties.

“Driving while talking on the mobile phone or getting distracted by a passer-by are some of the things that lead to inattentiveness and could cause accidents”.

For his part, the Director of Education at the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Alexander Kweku Obeng, revealed that for the month of January this year, about 446 drivers were arrested for various traffic and road offences out of which 436 were arraigned and 333 convicted.