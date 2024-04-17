ADVERTISEMENT
Nana Addo's govt is the biggest political scam in Ghana's history — Mahama

Emmanuel Tornyi

John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, (NDC), has characterized the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the "biggest political scam" in Ghana's history.

John Mahama

He urged Ghanaians to carefully consider their choices in the upcoming December 7, 2024 elections.

During his "Building the Ghana We Want" tour in Nalerigu, North East Region, on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, he questioned whether voters would support the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after enduring more than seven years of significant hardship.

Nana Addo and Mahamudu Bawumia

Mahama said "Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration is the biggest political scam in the history of the 4th republic. Ghanaians are called upon again on 7th December 2024 to exercise their mandate and make a choice. And after what we have gone through in 7 and a half years, it surprises me [that] anybody will still go to the ballot box and say he’s going to vote for NPP again."

" Maybe those who have made money under this government, yes, they will go and vote again. But I know that the majority of Ghanaians have seen a reversal in the quality of their lives, in these seven and a half years," he added.

