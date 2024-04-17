Nana Addo's govt is the biggest political scam in Ghana's history — Mahama

During his "Building the Ghana We Want" tour in Nalerigu, North East Region, on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, he questioned whether voters would support the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after enduring more than seven years of significant hardship.

Pulse Ghana

Mahama said "Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration is the biggest political scam in the history of the 4th republic. Ghanaians are called upon again on 7th December 2024 to exercise their mandate and make a choice. And after what we have gone through in 7 and a half years, it surprises me [that] anybody will still go to the ballot box and say he’s going to vote for NPP again."

