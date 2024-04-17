'Businessman' remanded over robbery of former second lady and others at gunpoint

The prosecution detailed that Osumanu allegedly targeted prominent personalities and businessmen, employing similar methods in each robbery. One of the most notable incidents involved the robbery of Mrs Amissah Arthur, during which Osumanu purportedly strangled her and repeatedly struck her head with a firearm. The accused reportedly made away with a significant sum of GH₵28,000, £50, and $2,200 from the former Second Lady's residence.

Furthermore, Osumanu stands accused of pilfering valuable items amounting to millions of Ghana cedis, including luxury watches, jewellery, and electronic devices, from his victims. The prosecution presented a list of stolen items, which included two Rolex watches valued at $61,000, two Cartier wristwatches valued at $19,000, and an iPhone 15 Pro Max valued at $1,000, among others.

According to CSA Ansah, Osumanu allegedly utilized the proceeds from these crimes to finance his lavish lifestyle, acquiring luxury cars and apartments for himself, including a Toyota FJ Cruiser, Toyota Prado, and Lexus, among others.

The charges against Osumanu include 26 counts of robbery and money laundering. Despite the prosecution's assertions, Osumanu pleaded not guilty during his appearance before Justice Lydia Osei Marfo. He has been remanded into prison custody pending further proceedings, with a scheduled reappearance set for May 2 of this year.

The prosecution's case was bolstered by a series of incidents reported to the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) throughout 2023, detailing residential robberies perpetrated by a lone armed assailant. CCTV footage provided by witnesses, including Dr. Abu Sakara Foster, played a crucial role in identifying Osumanu as the alleged perpetrator.

The police investigation traced a pattern of robberies occurring in affluent areas such as airports, Cantonments, Tesano, and Ridge. One such incident reported on December 4 and December 5, 2023, involved victims Daniel Kwame Osafo, Tracy Osei-Hyeaman, and Mrs. Amissah Arthur. In each case, Osumanu allegedly brandished a firearm, demanded valuables, and absconded after the robbery.

The culmination of the investigation led to Osumanu's arrest on December 15, 2023, in Kasoa, marking a significant breakthrough in the pursuit of justice for the victims of these brazen crimes.

As reported by state-owned media, Graphic.com, below are the facts as presented by the Chief State Attorney:

CSA Ansah provided details about the case, stating that during the second quarter of 2023, the Police CID received numerous complaints of residential robberies committed by a single armed man in areas including Airport, Cantonments, Tesano, and Ridge.

On September 17, 2023, a complainant reported to Airport Police that his residence at Kaeela Court Apartments, Airport Residential Area, had been robbed around 2:30 am. Upon receiving the complaint, a police team was dispatched to the scene. The complainant stated that the accused entered his room, pointed a pistol, and demanded money and valuables, resulting in the loss of Rolex watches, cash, and other items.

CCTV footage from Kaeela Courts Apartments provided by Dr. Abu Sakara Foster on December 4, 2023, aided in identifying the accused.

Further incidents of robbery were reported on December 4 and December 5, 2023, involving Daniel Kwame Osafo, Tracy Osei-Hyeaman, and Mrs Amissah Arthur. The accused allegedly pointed a pistol at the victims, demanded valuables, and fled the scene after robbing them.