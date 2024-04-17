ADVERTISEMENT
How Asantehene helped Charlotte Osei to declare 2016 election result - Kofi Boakye speaks

Andreas Kamasah

Nathan Kofi Boakye, affectionately known as Commander One, a retired Commissioner of Police (COP), has shed light on the behind-the-scenes events that paved the way for the announcement of the 2016 presidential election results in Ghana.

Boakye, who held the position of Ashanti Region Commander during the crucial period, disclosed that it was the intervention of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, that ultimately enabled the Electoral Commission (EC) to declare the election outcome.

Speaking in an interview with Opemsuo Radio on April 16, 2024, Boakye recounted the pivotal role played by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in fostering dialogue and consensus among all stakeholders involved in the electoral process.

“In fact, when the EC could not announce the result of the 2016 election, it was His Majesty who intervened. It was him (the Otumfuo) who came in for Charlotte Osei to be able to announce the results, I’m telling you plainly," Boakye stated emphatically in the Twi dialect.

Boakye further emphasized the significance of the discussions that took place at the Manhyia Palace, the seat of the Asantehene, during that critical juncture. He urged Ghanaians to hold the Asantehene in high regard and offer prayers for his longevity.

“If you know the kind of talks that went on at the Manhyia… Ghanaians must cherish him (the Asantehene) and pray for him to live long,” Boakye asserted.

While Boakye refrained from disclosing all the intricacies of the discussions, he underscored the importance of respecting the Asantehene's pivotal role in ensuring the peaceful conclusion of the electoral process.

“I’m telling you if you know the level of talks that went on for the announcement of the results of the 2016 elections... I can't disclose everything. So, we should give the Asantehene, the respect due him,” Boakye reiterated.

The revelation by the retired COP offers new insights into the dynamics at play during one of Ghana's most pivotal electoral moments, highlighting the instrumental role of traditional leadership in fostering stability and democracy. It further serves as a reminder of the importance of dialogue, mediation, and respect for traditional institutions in the democratic process.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

