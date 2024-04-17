How Asantehene helped Charlotte Osei to declare 2016 election result - Kofi Boakye speaks

Speaking in an interview with Opemsuo Radio on April 16, 2024, Boakye recounted the pivotal role played by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in fostering dialogue and consensus among all stakeholders involved in the electoral process.

“In fact, when the EC could not announce the result of the 2016 election, it was His Majesty who intervened. It was him (the Otumfuo) who came in for Charlotte Osei to be able to announce the results, I’m telling you plainly," Boakye stated emphatically in the Twi dialect.

Boakye further emphasized the significance of the discussions that took place at the Manhyia Palace, the seat of the Asantehene, during that critical juncture. He urged Ghanaians to hold the Asantehene in high regard and offer prayers for his longevity.

“If you know the kind of talks that went on at the Manhyia… Ghanaians must cherish him (the Asantehene) and pray for him to live long,” Boakye asserted.

While Boakye refrained from disclosing all the intricacies of the discussions, he underscored the importance of respecting the Asantehene's pivotal role in ensuring the peaceful conclusion of the electoral process.

“I’m telling you if you know the level of talks that went on for the announcement of the results of the 2016 elections... I can't disclose everything. So, we should give the Asantehene, the respect due him,” Boakye reiterated.