The 9 most expensive locations in Lagos to rent a 2-bedroom


  • Published:

The cost of an average rent for a two-bedroom apartment can range dramatically from about N540,000 in Surulere to more than N10 million in Ikoyi.

Renting a house in Lagos is one of the biggest tasks for young bachelors, spinsters, and families.

Sadly the housing schemes provided by the state government hasn’t been the most friendly for average salary earners - N75,000 and N100,000 (US$480 and $645).

Looking at the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the emerging megacity, the cost can range dramatically from about N540,000 in Surulere to more than N10 million in Ikoyi, according to top real estate firm, Private Property.

Below, check out the 9 most expensive locations in Lagos to rent an apartment.

Surulere, Lagos

play (ModAmo)
 

Average cost: N540,000

Yaba, Lagos

play (Naijalog)
 

Average cost: N790,000

Gbagada, Lagos

Average cost: N1.02 million

Ajah, Lagos

Average cost: N1.2 million

Magodo, Lagos

play (mabra.org)
 

Average cost: N2 million

Lekki, Lagos

play (Jide Odukoya)
 

Average cost: N3.9 million

Ikeja, Lagos

play (Travelstart)
 

Average cost: N4.7 million

Victoria Island, Lagos

play (lekki hub)
 

Average cost: N7.8 million

Ikoyi, Lagos

play (YouTube)
 

Average cost: N10.8 million

