The 9 most expensive locations in Lagos to rent a 2-bedroom

news

Just like every other where around the world, housing costs are likely to eat up the biggest share of paychecks - Lagos is no exception.

Looking at the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the emerging megacity, the cost can range dramatically from about N540,000 in Surulere to more than N10 million in Ikoyi.

Renting a house in Lagos is one of the biggest tasks for young bachelors, spinsters, and families.

Just like every other where around the world, housing costs are likely to eat up the biggest share of paychecks - Lagos is no exception.

Sadly the housing schemes provided by the state government hasn’t been the most friendly for average salary earners - N75,000 and N100,000 (US$480 and $645).

Looking at the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the emerging megacity, the cost can range dramatically from about N540,000 in Surulere to more than N10 million in Ikoyi, according to top real estate firm, Private Property.

Below, check out the 9 most expensive locations in Lagos to rent an apartment.

Surulere, Lagos

Average cost: N540,000 Yaba, Lagos play Average cost: N790,000

ALSO READ: Here are prices of the cheapest rooms in these 5 luxurious hotels in Lagos

Gbagada, Lagos