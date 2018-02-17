news

It has been Akwasi Frimpong's long dream of competing in the Olympics game. This dream was ignited at a tender age and he felt it was impossible to realize it growing up in poverty in the West African country Ghana.

But now aged 32 he qualified to represent Ghana at the Winter Olympics 2018.

Not only did he make the cut to compete in the games but also made history as the first male African to compete in the winter Olympics.

His intriguing story is one of triumph in the face of adversity as well as other odds.

Although there was another Ghanaian-born athlete in the game, she chose to represent the US

From being named the athlete with the best helmet amongst others.

Akwasi's journey in the winter Olympics maybe short-lived, however he stole the hearts of many.