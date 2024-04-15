How to get promoted from side chick to main chick in 6 steps

Communicate your feelings

Start by having an open conversation with your partner about your feelings and desires. Expressing what you want from the relationship clearly and honestly is crucial. It's important to know if your partner shares your sentiments and vision for the future.

Understand their situation

ADVERTISEMENT

Understanding your partner’s current relationship dynamics is key. This includes knowing the nature of their primary relationship and what complications may arise. Be mindful of the challenges and decide if you're prepared to handle them.

Set boundaries

It’s essential to establish boundaries that protect your emotional well-being. Decide what you are and are not comfortable with in this transition phase. If exclusivity is your goal, communicate this firmly.

Build a genuine connection

Focus on strengthening your emotional connection. Engage in meaningful conversations, spend quality time together, and support each other’s goals. A strong bond can sometimes influence the dynamics of a relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Evaluate your own needs

While trying to 'upgrade' your relationship status, consider if this relationship genuinely meets your needs and aligns with your long-term happiness. Sometimes, the desire to change our status blinds us to the relationship's actual value and potential.

Seek respect in the relationship

Ensure that your relationship is built on mutual respect. You deserve to be treated with dignity and consideration, regardless of your 'title'.