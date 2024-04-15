ADVERTISEMENT
Nana Addo has crossed many red lines in our democratic practice — Mahama

Emmanuel Tornyi

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has leveled accusations against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration, alleging multiple breaches of democratic norms in Ghana.

Mahama contended that Nana Addo prioritizes political expediency over democratic strengthening, resulting in detrimental consequences for Ghana's prosperity.

In his view, their deliberate acts of putting political convenience ahead of democratic consolidation have left Ghana's 4th Republic the poorer.

In an X post, he said "The Nana Akufo Addo and Bawumia-led administration has crossed many red lines in our democratic practice.

"Their deliberate acts of putting political convenience ahead of democratic consolidation have left Ghana's 4th Republic the poorer for it."

Mahama also emphasized the importance of fostering an environment that encourages wealth creation among Africans.

Delivering a message during the Afro-Heritage Conference and Awards in Lagos, Nigeria, he expressed concern over government actions that hinder the growth of businesses, particularly those owned by Africans.

He highlighted the detrimental impact of targeting businesses based on political affiliations, stressing that such actions impede economic progress and limit the emergence of wealthy African entrepreneurs.

During a panel discussion at the conference, Mahama asserted, "We must not be afraid for our business people to succeed, we must not be afraid to have rich Africans."

He urged governments to refrain from undermining businesses established by their political opponents, emphasizing the need to believe in African entrepreneurial potential.

