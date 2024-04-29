Richard Tetteh, 35, confesses to killing 3 women for restaurant owner for GHC1500

According to Tetteh, the restaurant operator contracted him to carry out the murders, with a disturbing directive to extract bodily fluids from the victims' mouths and private parts. In exchange for his sinister services, Tetteh claimed he received payment from the unidentified operator.

In the video, Tetteh chillingly named the victims and the locations of the crimes, revealing that the murders took place in Otorkporlu in February and in the first and second weeks of April at Nuaso Odjam Aklomuase and Sekesua, respectively.

The alleged serial killer disclosed that he received GHC500 for the execution of each of the three women, further underscoring the sinister nature of the arrangement between himself and the restaurant operator.

The Eastern Regional Police Command has initiated investigations into the incidents, aiming to uncover the full extent of the horrors perpetrated by Tetteh and to identify and apprehend any other individuals involved in these gruesome crimes.

The shocking revelation has prompted outrage and calls for swift justice from the public, as Ghanaians grapple with the horrifying details of the alleged serial killings.