Everything is okay in our marriage, I will always support Medikal - Fella Makafui [Video]

She emphasized her intention to stand by him in the UK, as she has consistently done throughout their relationship.

"I will be in the UK to support him," she stated, referring to Medikal's preparations for his upcoming show.

Regarding their marital bliss, Makafui expressed gratitude for the stability they've experienced. "Everything is okay with our marriage by the grace of God," she affirmed.

When asked about expanding their family, Makafui revealed her desire for two children but remained open to the possibility of more blessings.

Pulse Ghana

However, amidst Makafui's optimistic remarks, conflicting reports have emerged. Medikal recently disclosed that he and Makafui have separated, with divorce proceedings underway. Citing irreconcilable differences, Medikal clarified that they have decided to part ways.

In an interview on 3Music, Medikal was forthright in expressing that their relationship is over, and Fella Makafui now holds the title of his ‘baby mama.’

“We were disagreeing on many things, and that’s how it was. The love may have faded, but she remains my baby mama. Even if she marries someone else, I will still perform at her wedding. It’s all about love, and I have a child with her. She is a great person, despite our disagreements,” he stated.

On Saturday, March 30, Medikal stated that Fella Makafui is now his child's mother, adding that they are currently co-parenting.

The rapper's tweet came as a response to a post by a social media user that referred to Fella Makafui as Medikal's wife.

In his tweet, Medikal stressed, "Fella is no longer my wife; she is the mother of my child. We are now co-parenting, and everything is going well."

