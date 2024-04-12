ADVERTISEMENT
I don’t mind performing at Fella Makafui’s next wedding – Medikal [Video]

Dorcas Agambila

Rapper Medikal has unequivocally stated that he is no longer interested in his marriage with Fella Makafui, making it clear that he would not mind performing for free if she decides to marry another man.

Fella Makafui and Medikal
Fella Makafui and Medikal

The Omo Ada rapper recently emphasized that they have yet to finalize their divorce after their star-studded wedding on March 7, 2020.

In an interview on 3Music, Medikal was forthright in expressing that their relationship is over, and Fella Makafui now holds the title of his ‘baby mama.’

“We were disagreeing on many things, and that’s how it was. The love may have faded, but she remains my baby mama. Even if she marries someone else, I will still perform at her wedding. It’s all about love, and I have a child with her. She is a great person, despite our disagreements,” he stated.

On Saturday, March 30, Medikal stated that Fella Makafui is now his child's mother, adding that they are currently co-parenting.

The rapper's tweet came as a response to a post by a social media user that referred to Fella Makafui as Medikal's wife.

In his tweet, Medikal stressed, "Fella is no longer my wife; she is the mother of my child. We are now co-parenting, and everything is going well."

Fella Makafui and Medikal
Fella Makafui and Medikal Fella Makafui and Medikal Pulse Ghana
It has also been observed that Medikal and Fella Makafui have unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Fella Makafui has edited her Instagram username to exclude the title "Mrs. Frimpong."

This development has caused a stir on social media platforms, with many fans expressing surprise at the couple's separation.

Other netizens also think that the couple’s claims of separation are just a mere stunt.

