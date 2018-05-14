5 fruits you should eat often during Ramadan

news

No Ramadan is complete without the inclusion of fruits. This is because fruits are advised to be taken every day during Ifthar - the Arabic word for ‘evening meal’ with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset.

Interestingly, all types of fruit are great during Ramadan because some can be taken during Suhur - the Arabic word for ‘early morning meal’ with which Muslims kick off their Ramadan. However, some fruits deserve special recognition and should be consumed more for their health benefits.

Here are the five fruits you should eat often this Ramadan:

Watermelon

Watermelon is a common fruit and sold everywhere in Nigeria. It falls into a wide variety of fruits that include cantaloupe, honeydew, which are very good for people fasting.

It is a great source of fibre and has a lot of water to make up for whatever is lost during the day’s fasting period. Watermelon can be best served in slices or made into a pure and tasty smoothie.

Cucumber

Cucumber is one of the best hydrating fruits. It is composed of water and fibre which helps in digestion while revitalising you.

Cucumbers are cholesterol and saturated fat-free and every bite nourishes you with vitamins K, B6 and iron. Cucumber can be best served in slices during Iftar or can be added to salads.

For smoothie lovers, you can make your own yoghurt mix with grated/diced cucumber, garlic, mint, salt and a few drops of vinegar and olive oil.

Banana

Bananas are rich in potassium and contain good levels of protein and dietary fibre.

Potassium is important in maintaining fluid levels in the body and regulates the movement of nutrients and waste products in and out of cells. Bananas are also a great source of energy, helping to reduce stress, improve your mood and cure ulcers and heartburn.

Dates

Dates are an integral part of Ramadan, so much that during the fasting season, the government of Saudi Arabia gifts Islamic states with tonnes of it. Dates are good sources of vitamins, minerals, energy, sugar, and fibre.

It is also advisable to eat dates at Suhoor because, despite the tiny sizes, dates fill you up longer than you would expect. Dates are also good for protection against heart ailments.

However, having dates with cream or coating them with chocolate defeats the purpose of eating them during Ramadan.

Paw Paw

Consuming pawpaw during Ramadan is good for your health because they are rich in fibre, low in calories, have less sugar content, improve digestion, and are great for your hair and skin.

Best served by cutting into small sizes, keep in your fridge, and be sure to have a healthy and delicious snack during Iftar.