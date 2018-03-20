Home > Communities > Student >

Schools closed down due to renewed clashes


In Ahwiaa Schools closed down due to renewed clashes

According to the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Nana Osei Bonsu, the close down of schools is to protect the students from any attack until the issues causing the clashes are resolved.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Students who attend schools in Ahwiaa in the Kwabre East district of the Ashanti Region have been asked to stay home following renewed clashes between some Zongo youth and Asante youth on Monday, March 19, 2019.

According to the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Nana Osei Bonsu, the close down of schools is to protect the students from any attack until the issues causing the clashes are resolved.

On Monday when the riot started parents rushed to the schools to pick up their children. The police also escorted the pupils safely home.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians to get a National ID in April - Bawumia

A 24-year-old, Musah, died as a result of the melee with two others sustaining serious machete wounds.

Fifty-one people have so far been arrested and will be arraigned today.

Security presence in the area has increased.

READ ALSO: Class 6 Pupil Commits Suicide At Assin Bereku

The bloody clashes in Ahwiaa began last month with the factions attacking each other with machetes, broken bottles and other weapons after the townsfolk had prevented the Zongo youth from participating in the burial and funeral rites of a deceased lady.

Police said they are yet to unravel the cause of the renewed mayhem in the community.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

In Central Region: Class 6 pupil commits suicide at Assin Bereku In Central Region Class 6 pupil commits suicide at Assin Bereku
In Ashanti Region: Teachers of Aduman SHS on another sit down strike In Ashanti Region Teachers of Aduman SHS on another sit down strike
Education In Ghana: Concerned teachers to strike over unpaid arrears Education In Ghana Concerned teachers to strike over unpaid arrears
'British Day' Exhibition: Accra Academy students host British High Commissioner 'British Day' Exhibition Accra Academy students host British High Commissioner
Central University not collapsing - VC dismisses reports Central University not collapsing - VC dismisses reports
Richard Appiah Akoto: Blackboard ICT teacher gets standing ovation in Singapore Richard Appiah Akoto Blackboard ICT teacher gets standing ovation in Singapore

Recommended Videos

Congratulations: Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana
Gas Explosion: Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion Gas Explosion Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion
Unemployment: Education Ministry assures unemployed graduate teachers Unemployment Education Ministry assures unemployed graduate teachers



Top Articles

1 SHS Ranking Here are the best SHS in every regionbullet
2 SHS Candidates Check out WAEC timetable for WASSCE 2018bullet
3 Central University not collapsing - VC dismisses reportsbullet
4 Education In Ghana Concerned teachers to strike over unpaid arrearsbullet
5 In Ashanti Region Teachers of Aduman SHS on another sit down strikebullet
6 Education In Ghana Top 10 most expensive schools in Ghana and...bullet
7 In Central Region Class 6 pupil commits suicide at Assin Berekubullet
8 Richard Appiah Akoto Blackboard ICT teacher gets standing...bullet
9 #GirlPower Meet the Holy Child student who topped WASSCE...bullet
10 WASSCE Results 2017 National Science and Maths Quiz...bullet

Top Videos

1 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of...bullet
2 Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’bullet
3 Technology in Ghana KNUST team builds solar-powered carbullet
4 Unemployment Education Ministry assures unemployed graduate teachersbullet

Student

Examination Malpractices WAEC to use CCTVs, metal detectors to prevent cheating
In Eastern Region This Junior High School in Yilo Krobo has shut down indefinitely
Ghanaian teacher, Richard Akoto's hardwork gets his rural school brand new computers, Microsoft assistance
Richard Akoto Appiah Blackboard computer teacher heads to Microsoft summit after viral photos
In Swedru Bedbugs invade SWESBUS SHS