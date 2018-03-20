Schools closed down due to renewed clashes

news

Students who attend schools in Ahwiaa in the Kwabre East district of the Ashanti Region have been asked to stay home following renewed clashes between some Zongo youth and Asante youth on Monday, March 19, 2019.

According to the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Nana Osei Bonsu, the close down of schools is to protect the students from any attack until the issues causing the clashes are resolved.

On Monday when the riot started parents rushed to the schools to pick up their children. The police also escorted the pupils safely home.

A 24-year-old, Musah, died as a result of the melee with two others sustaining serious machete wounds.

Fifty-one people have so far been arrested and will be arraigned today.

Security presence in the area has increased.

The bloody clashes in Ahwiaa began last month with the factions attacking each other with machetes, broken bottles and other weapons after the townsfolk had prevented the Zongo youth from participating in the burial and funeral rites of a deceased lady.

Police said they are yet to unravel the cause of the renewed mayhem in the community.