‘Total Cheat’ appears in GIJ exams for instances of misogyny


Feminism VGMA popular song ‘Total Cheat’ appears in GIJ exams for instances of misogyny

Misogyny means dislike of or ingrained prejudice against women.

Ghana Institute of Journalism questioned students on the ‘Total Cheat’ song for instances of misogyny.

‘Total Cheat’ is an afrobeat song by Mujahid Ahmed Bello, known by his stage name Fancy Gadam. It also featured Ghana’s best rapper, Sarkodie.

The song won the popular song of the year over the Patapaa’s 'One Corner' hit song which sparked a whole lot of issues with on social media with the masses saying Patapaa deserved to take that award because of the popularity the song garnered from West Africa and Africa as a whole.

READ ALSO:Patapaa is a joker not a musician – Fancy Gadam

However, students of GIJ were questioned on the ‘Total Cheat’ song in an examination for instances of misogyny in the chorus of the song.

In question number 2 of the paper, students were asked:

Examine the following hip-life verse for instanxes of misogyny and explain any three consequences of misogyny in rap music.

Why be say I marry u beautiful … Next day and you are ugly (2x)

This be na total cheat … You must to see my lawyer (2x)

I no know u be born one virgin … Born two virgin … Born three virgin …

Shee naa u be born four virgin yeah heeiiiiii

(Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie)

Here is a look at the paper.

