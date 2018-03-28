I can’t tell if Ebony’s Dad is an occult – Lawrence Tetteh

news

Dr. Canon Lawrence Tetteh, The founder, and leader of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, mentioned that he doesn’t know if the father of late Dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns, Nana Opoku Kwarteng is an occult or not.

After the demise of Ebony Reigns, some “men of God” has even claimed that the Dancehall act was used as a sacrifice by Illuminati, a secret group, which her father is a member of.

The renowned man of God in reacting to this on Gangaa, a programme on Adom TV, said he does not know if the father of the once celebrated musician is a member of any secret society.

READ ALSO:You have to see what Kubolor wore to Ebony’s funeral

“I cannot tell if Ebony’s father is an occult or not…I don’t know…,” he said in reaction to a question of why Ebony was buried in a black coffin.

According to the celebrated man of God who had claimed at the funeral that he bought the coffin, Ebony was not buried in the coffin he paid for.