Agya Koo’s pride cost him big movie roles - Afrane

Ace Kumawood actor cum producer, Michael Afrane has denied claims by renowned actor Agya Koo that movie producers connived to bring down his career.

Michael hit back by saying it was Agya Koo’s pride that cost him his career and nothing else.

“The pride was just too much. He has himself to blame and no one else. Producers could no longer accommodate his conduct and had to let him go” he revealed.

He rebuffed claims by the actor who claimed he was the best in local movie industry by saying

“If you cast Agya Koo alone in a movie will you get any patronage? He leans on the support of others to break barriers. He should also be reminded that he succeeded from others.”

He appealed to the up and coming stars to remain humble if they want lasting careers and indicated that it was one of the things Agya Koo lacked.