Foster Romanus now the host for The Late Nite Celebrity show


Tv Show Foster Romanus now the host for The Late Nite Celebrity show

Ace stage drama actor and stand-up comedian Foster Romanus takes over from Eddy Blay as the new host for The Late Nite Celebrity Show.

  Published:
play
Foster Romanus Takes Over Late Night Celebrity Show

Stand-up comedian and actor, Foster Amponsah, popularly known as Foster Romanus has taken over e.tv Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity show as its new host.

Foster takes over from Eddy Blay, who has successfully hosted the award-winning show for the past 2 years. Foster brings on board years of experience after working in the showbiz industry in various capacities.

Foster Romanus play Foster Romanus

Foster is one of Ghana’s finest comedian and has excelled successively on major platforms in Ghana. The award-winning comedian has featured on several comedy platforms including the biggest and longest comedy platform in Ghana – Night of 1003,1004, 1019, 1021, 1022 Laughs respectively.

He has hosted and produced several TV programmes such as e.tv Celebrity Soccer, Friday Night with Foster which got a nomination for the Most Popular TV Show at the 2014 Television Ghana Awards.

Mrs Nosisa Doe, who is responsible for content acquisition and programming at e.tv Ghana said “We at e.tv Ghana are very happy to have a talented personality like Foster Romanus, to host the Late Nite Celebrity Show which happens to be one of our flagship programmes. The show is going to be bigger and juicier with this new addition to the team.”

Catch the Late Nite Celebrity Show every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9:30 pm.

