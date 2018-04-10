Ace stage drama actor and stand-up comedian Foster Romanus takes over from Eddy Blay as the new host for The Late Nite Celebrity Show.
Foster takes over from Eddy Blay, who has successfully hosted the award-winning show for the past 2 years. Foster brings on board years of experience after working in the showbiz industry in various capacities.
He has hosted and produced several TV programmes such as e.tv Celebrity Soccer, Friday Night with Foster which got a nomination for the Most Popular TV Show at the 2014 Television Ghana Awards.
Mrs Nosisa Doe, who is responsible for content acquisition and programming at e.tv Ghana said “We at e.tv Ghana are very happy to have a talented personality like Foster Romanus, to host the Late Nite Celebrity Show which happens to be one of our flagship programmes. The show is going to be bigger and juicier with this new addition to the team.”
Catch the Late Nite Celebrity Show every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9:30 pm.