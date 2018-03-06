Home > Entertainment > Music >

Ras Kuuku lands major record deal with Sabaman Entertainment


Ras Kuuku Reggae musician lands major record deal with Sabaman Entertainment

Ras Kuuku has landed a major record label deal with a new entertainment powerhouse, Pulse.com.gh can confirm.

  • Published:
Ras Kuuku play

Ras Kuuku
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall musician Kojo Kurankye ‘Ras Kuuku’ has landed a major record label deal with a new entertainment powerhouse, Pulse.com.gh can confirm.

The multiple award-winning vocalist, on Thursday, March 8, will tie the knot with Sabaman Entertainment record label.

According to sources close to the “Nwansina” hitmaker’s camp, the deal will be sealed at an unveiling ceremony at Alisa Hotel in Labone, Accra.

Even though the details of the contract is yet to be revealed, information reaching us suggest that this would be his first major label deal and it’s a juicy one as well.

play Ras Kuuku

READ MORE: Pray for Zylofon Music artistes - TV host

The new label is said to cater for Ras Kuuku’s branding, marketing, production and would see to it that the Puom Music owner becomes one of the country’s biggest music exports.

Ras Kuuku has been in the industry for almost a decade. He rose to prominence in 2009 when he conquered most of the Ghanaian ghettos with his breakthrough single, titled “Adiebekye”.

He has since managed his consistency and also bagged a couple of local and international awards.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Shatta Wale: Dancehall artiste to celebrate VGMA comeback with new single Shatta Wale Dancehall artiste to celebrate VGMA comeback with new single
Music Video: RichHommie D - Heaven On Earth feat. Mr Mageek Music Video RichHommie D - Heaven On Earth feat. Mr Mageek
Afia Schwarzenegger: Pray for Zylofon Music artistes - TV host Afia Schwarzenegger Pray for Zylofon Music artistes - TV host
Ghana Music Awards: These artistes had the highest nominations at 2018 VGMAs Ghana Music Awards These artistes had the highest nominations at 2018 VGMAs
Laud Halm-Quartey: Laud De Poet drops new spoken word song -Keeping Hope Alive Laud Halm-Quartey Laud De Poet drops new spoken word song -Keeping Hope Alive
2018 VGMA: VGMA board should embrace diversity - Maccasio makes powerful statement about snub 2018 VGMA VGMA board should embrace diversity - Maccasio makes powerful statement about snub

Recommended Videos

Video: RichHommie D - Heaven On Earth feat. Mr Mageek Video RichHommie D - Heaven On Earth feat. Mr Mageek
Video: Kumi Guitar - Betweener Video Kumi Guitar - Betweener
Video: Ebony - Aseda Video Ebony - Aseda



Top Articles

1 2018 VGMA Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others nominated; see...bullet
2 Ghana Music Awards These artistes had the highest nominations at 2018...bullet
3 Afia Schwarzenegger Pray for Zylofon Music artistes - TV hostbullet
4 Video Watch Ebony's nude performance at 2017 4Syte Music Video Awardsbullet
5 VGMA 2018 Wiyaala's VGMA nominees’ party snub is funny but...bullet
6 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
7 Ghana Music Awards "Artist of the Year" winners from 1999-2017bullet
8 2018 VGMA VGMA board should embrace diversity - Maccasio...bullet
9 2018 VGMA Nominations open for 19th Vodafone Ghana music...bullet
10 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet

Related Articles

Afia Schwarzenegger Pray for Zylofon Music artistes - TV host
Ghana Music Awards These artistes had the highest nominations at 2018 VGMAs
Laud Halm-Quartey Laud De Poet drops new spoken word song -Keeping Hope Alive
2018 VGMA VGMA board should embrace diversity - Maccasio makes powerful statement about snub
2018 VGMA VGMA board is a bunch of idiots and hypocrites - snubbed Jupitar angry

Top Videos

1 Video Ebony - Asedabullet
2 Video Kumi Guitar - Betweenerbullet
3 Video Strongman - Baby Girl feat Kuami Eugenebullet
4 Music Video MUSIGA - Nana Hemaa (Tribute To Ebony) ft. All-starsbullet
5 Audio Ebony - Konkonsa Policebullet
6 Video Vanilla Karr - Odo Yewu feat. Bisa Kdeibullet
7 Audio Shatta Wale - Pray for Mebullet
8 Audio Sarkodie - End Time feat. Kwabena Kwabena (Prod. by...bullet
9 Audio Pam - Bobo (Prod. by Pee GH)bullet
10 Music Video Ypee - Meye Guy Remix feat. Medikal & Sarkodiebullet

Music

Jupitar
2018 VGMA VGMA board is a bunch of idiots and hypocrites - snubbed Jupitar angry
Bigail - Push (Prod. by Cash Two)
New Music Bigail - Push (Prod. by Cash Two)
Grammy-nominated producer O'hene Savànt features AJ Nelson, Teephlow and Che Che on latest albums
O'hene Savànt US rapper features AJ Nelson, Teephlow and Che Che on latest albums
Kumi Guitar - Betweener
Music Video Kumi Guitar - Betweener