Ras Kuuku lands major record deal with Sabaman Entertainment

news

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall musician Kojo Kurankye ‘Ras Kuuku’ has landed a major record label deal with a new entertainment powerhouse, Pulse.com.gh can confirm.

The multiple award-winning vocalist, on Thursday, March 8, will tie the knot with Sabaman Entertainment record label.

According to sources close to the “Nwansina” hitmaker’s camp, the deal will be sealed at an unveiling ceremony at Alisa Hotel in Labone, Accra.

Even though the details of the contract is yet to be revealed, information reaching us suggest that this would be his first major label deal and it’s a juicy one as well.

READ MORE: Pray for Zylofon Music artistes - TV host

The new label is said to cater for Ras Kuuku’s branding, marketing, production and would see to it that the Puom Music owner becomes one of the country’s biggest music exports.

Ras Kuuku has been in the industry for almost a decade. He rose to prominence in 2009 when he conquered most of the Ghanaian ghettos with his breakthrough single, titled “Adiebekye”.

He has since managed his consistency and also bagged a couple of local and international awards.