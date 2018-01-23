Home > Filla >

King says Adam and Eve are Nigerians, Noah's ark is in Ile Ife


Controversy Adam and Eve are Nigerians, Noah's ark is in Ile Ife - Powerful King reveals

The Ile Ife king said Yorubas are the first descendants ‘olodumare’, the God who created man in his own image, adding that, “Edena is right here in Ile Ife and I will reveal everything to you when the time comes.” 

His Imperial Majesty, Oba Ogunwusi Enitan Adeyeye, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife has said that Adam and Eve were Nigerians created in the garden of ‘Edena’ known as the garden of Eden.

The king made the rather controversial revelations in an interview with GoldMyneTV.

According to yabaleftonline.ng, the Ile Ife king said Yorubas are the first descendants ‘olodumare’, the God who created man in his own image, adding that, “Edena is right here in Ile Ife and I will reveal everything to you when the time comes.”

The 43-year-old king did not end there. He further rejuvenated the ages old claim that, “We have allowed the white man steal our legacy. There is power in our land because we were created first by Olodumare!”

He stressed that “The Church started here and not from the whites.”

To emphasise his claim, the young but powerful king reportedly stated emphatically that the Noah’s ark that was created several millennia ago is still resting in the garden of ‘Edena’ in Nigeria’s Ile Ife.

