Ghana face host Uruguay in 2018 u-17 Women's World Cup opener

The Black Maidens of Ghana have been drawn together with host Uruguay, debutantes Finland and New Zealand in Group A of the FIFA U-17 women's world Cup together

The Black Maidens made the tournament for the 6 consecutive time after brushing aside the Gambia in the qualifiers.

The Under-17 female national team are the only female side to win a medal at the World stage as they did so in 2012 with Azerbaijan.

The team reached the quarter finals in the 2016 edition where they were eliminated by eventual champions Korea DPR.

Elsewhere Cameroon were paired with Korea DPR, Germany and the third place side from the ongoing Concacaf competition.

South Africa were drawn with Brazil, Japan and the winner of the ongoing Concacaf competition.

Here is the full draw for the 2018 u-17 competition

Group A

Uruguay

Ghana

New Zealand

Finland (debutants)

Group B

Concacaf 1

South Africa

Brazil

Japan

Group C

Concacaf 3

Cameroon

Korea DPR (holders)

Germany

Group D

Korea Rep.

Spain

Concacaf 2

Columbia

The u-17 tournament will take place from 13 November,2018 to 1 December,2018