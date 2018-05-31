Ghana face host Uruguay in 2018 u-17 Women's World Cup opener

Ghana drawn in Group A with Uruguay,Finland and New Zealand
The Black Maidens of Ghana have been drawn together with host Uruguay, debutantes Finland and New Zealand in Group A of the FIFA U-17 women's world Cup together
The Black Maidens made the tournament for the 6 consecutive time after brushing aside the Gambia in the qualifiers.
The Under-17 female national team are the only female side to win a medal at the World stage as they did so in 2012 with Azerbaijan.
READ ALSO:League table after match day 14
The team reached the quarter finals in the 2016 edition where they were eliminated by eventual champions Korea DPR.
Elsewhere Cameroon were paired with Korea DPR, Germany and the third place side from the ongoing Concacaf competition.
South Africa were drawn with Brazil, Japan and the winner of the ongoing Concacaf competition.
Here is the full draw for the 2018 u-17 competition
Group A
Uruguay
Ghana
New Zealand
Finland (debutants)
Group B
Concacaf 1
South Africa
Brazil
Japan
Group C
Concacaf 3
Cameroon
READ ALSO:Black Maidens qualify for World Cup after 19-0 ...
Korea DPR (holders)
Germany
Group D
Korea Rep.
Spain
Concacaf 2
Columbia
The u-17 tournament will take place from 13 November,2018 to 1 December,2018