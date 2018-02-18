Black Maidens qualify for World Cup after 19-0 aggregate win

news

The Black Maidens of Ghana have qualified for this year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup after an emphatic 19-0 aggregate win over Djibouti.

The Maidens beat Djibouti 10-0 in the return leg on Sunday at the Cape Coast stadium to complete the rout.

Jacqueline Owusu opened the scoring inside 6 minutes and doubled their tally 4 minutes later through Fuseina Mumuni.

Captain Mukarama Abdulai made it 3-0 on 13 minutes and she was on hand once again in the 22nd minute to make it 4-0.

The Maidens continued their dominant display in the second half with Abdulai completing her hat trick four minutes after restart.

Single goals from Fuseina Mumuni, Victoria Teye, Barikisu Rahman and Azumah Bugre completed the demolition exercise.

Ghana are joined by South Africa and Cameroon as Africa’s representatives at the World Cup with Nigeria missing out for the first time since the competition’s inception in 2008.