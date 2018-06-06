Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

3 home remedies to get rid of neck fat


Beauty Tips 3 home remedies to get rid of neck fat

Excess fat is often caused by an imbalance of energy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How to gt rid of neck fat play

How to gt rid of neck fat
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Neck fat, sometimes referred to as “turkey neck”, lies just beneath the skin of the neck. Excess fat is often caused by an imbalance of energy.

In other words, we’re taking in more energy than we’re using up, and it gets stashed away as excess fat. Genetic factors can also contribute to excess weight gain and neck fat.

The best way to get rid of it is by using home remedies and regular exercise.

READ ALSO: 4 simple ways to use orange peels for skin

  • Carrots

Carrots are a rich source of vitamin A and fiber. They take longer to digest and keep you full for a long time. This, in turn, can help you lose weight.

Ingredients

1-2 carrots

Method

Take one or two carrots and cut them into thin slices.

Eat them as it is or adds to your favorite dish.

You can also juice the carrots and drink it up.

  • Aloe vera

Aloe vera can help you lose weight by converting the carbohydrates and fat that you consume into energy instead of storing them.

 It also stimulates the production of collagen, which, in turn, speeds up your metabolism.

Ingredients

1 cup of fresh aloe juice

Method

Consume a cup of fresh aloe juice. You must do this 1 to 2 times daily.

READ ALSO: 5 natural home remedies for wrinkles

  • Lemon juice

Lemon juice is another wonderful and easy remedy to help you lose weight. The presence of vitamin C in lemon makes it a powerful antioxidant that can improve your metabolism and help you burn the excess fat.

Ingredients

½ lemon

1 glass of warm water

Honey

Method

Squeeze the juice of half a lemon into a glass of warm water.

Mix well and add some honey to it.

Consume this every morning on an empty stomach.

Do this once daily.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Stop Decolourising! Could these photos affirm Rawlings’ bleaching accusation against Anita Desooso? Stop Decolourising! Could these photos affirm Rawlings’ bleaching accusation against Anita Desooso?
Beauty Tips: 4 simple ways to use orange peels for skin Beauty Tips 4 simple ways to use orange peels for skin
Beauty Tips: 5 natural home remedies for wrinkles Beauty Tips 5 natural home remedies for wrinkles
Beauty Tips: 5 best makeup looks from the 2018 Golden Movie Awards Beauty Tips 5 best makeup looks from the 2018 Golden Movie Awards
Beauty Tips: 8 bad habits that trigger acne Beauty Tips 8 bad habits that trigger acne
Beauty Tips: 3 ways to stop and reduce hair fall Beauty Tips 3 ways to stop and reduce hair fall

Recommended Videos

Health Concerns: Government panics as HIV infections increase by 21% Health Concerns Government panics as HIV infections increase by 21%
Beauty Academy: How to apply classy eye shadow by yourself Beauty Academy How to apply classy eye shadow by yourself
Lifestyle Tips: 5 relationship tips that are actually terrible Lifestyle Tips 5 relationship tips that are actually terrible



Top Articles

1 Beauty Tips 5 best makeup looks from the 2018 Golden Movie Awardsbullet
2 Beauty Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of blemishes on facebullet
3 Stop Decolourising! Could these photos affirm Rawlings’ bleaching...bullet
4 Botcho cream review Does botcho cream have any side effects?bullet
5 Beauty Tips 8 bad habits that trigger acnebullet
6 Beauty Tips How to slay with a GHc 100 makeup budgetbullet
7 Beauty Tips 5 natural home remedies for wrinklesbullet
8 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
9 Beauty Tips 4 simple ways to use orange peels for skinbullet
10 Beauty Tips 5 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skinbullet

Related Articles

Beauty Tips 4 simple ways to use orange peels for skin
Beauty Tips 5 reasons why women should make water their best friend
Beauty Tips 5 natural ways to remove black spots at home
Beauty Tips 6 tips for wearing dark lipstick like a pro
Hair Goals 10 celebrity hairstyles you could rock for your occasions this month
Health Tips 4 home remedies for asthma that could reduce the symptoms of the condition
Maternity Shoot Check out this Viral photos of 4 friends before and after motherhood
Beauty Tips 3 natural ways to erase stress from your face
Stop Decolourising! Could these photos affirm Rawlings’ bleaching accusation against Anita Desooso?

Top Videos

1 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
2 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to developing this mental...bullet
3 Health Gross reasons why you should finally stop biting your nailsbullet
4 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaningbullet
5 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care of...bullet
6 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
7 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this...bullet

Beauty & Health

Photos from the Velma Gardens exquisite collections
Beauty Tips 5 tips for growing men’s hair out
MIGS New painless Glaucoma surgery to start in 8 Regions
Moesha Boduong
Beauty Tips How to use honey and raw milk for glowing skin
5 tricks to grow your beard faster
Beauty Tips 5 tricks to grow your beard faster