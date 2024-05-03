ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Here are 5 things you can do if your partner keeps coming home late

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Balancing work and family life is a challenge many couples face, and it can become particularly straining when one partner routinely arrives home late from work.

5 things you can do if your partner keeps coming home late
5 things you can do if your partner keeps coming home late

This not only disrupts family time but can also lead to feelings of neglect and frustration. Whether these late nights are due to a demanding job or other commitments, it's important to address the impact they have on your relationship and family dynamics.

Recommended articles

If your partner consistently comes home late, it can lead to feelings of frustration and loneliness. Here are some thoughtful ways to address the situation:

  1. Communicate openly:

Start by having an honest conversation about how their late returns affect you and the family. It's important to express your feelings without placing blame. Try to understand if there are underlying reasons for their lateness that you may not be aware of, like increased responsibilities at work or unavoidable commitments.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Give them something exciting to look forward to:

Plan enjoyable activities or small surprises for the evenings or weekends. This can make home a more appealing place to return to and strengthen your relationship by building positive associations and shared memories.

3. Be receptive when they come Home:

When your partner does come home, try to create a welcoming atmosphere. Showing that you're happy to see them can make them more eager to come home earlier. This does not mean ignoring your feelings but showing understanding and affection.

4. Go to bed early:

ADVERTISEMENT

If their late arrival disrupts your sleep schedule or personal downtime, consider adjusting your routine. Going to bed earlier might help you maintain your health and well-being, and it also subtly signals that their late arrivals have a tangible impact on your daily life. It will also make them miss you and crave time spent together.

5. Find another way to entertain yourself:

Instead of feeling upset or resentful about your husband's late returns, find ways to use the time productively or enjoyably. Whether it's reading a book, watching a series, or taking up a new hobby, focusing on your happiness can improve your overall mood and the atmosphere at home.

These approaches can help you cope with the situation in a positive way, possibly leading to a change in your partner's habits or at the very least, reducing the strain on your relationship.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

When a couple communicates regularly, they tend to understand each other better, and how to please each other to the max. [Credit: Shutterstock]

Ladies! Here are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex

How to make a cheating partner confess in 5 easy steps

How to make a cheating partner confess in 5 easy steps

A romantic man giving her woman a flower

5 ways to show affection in your partner’s love language

5 reasons why you should go for an arranged marriage in 2022

5 reasons arranged marriages will not work in this modern era