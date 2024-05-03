Here are 5 things you can do if your partner keeps coming home late

If your partner consistently comes home late, it can lead to feelings of frustration and loneliness. Here are some thoughtful ways to address the situation:

Communicate openly:

Start by having an honest conversation about how their late returns affect you and the family. It's important to express your feelings without placing blame. Try to understand if there are underlying reasons for their lateness that you may not be aware of, like increased responsibilities at work or unavoidable commitments.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Give them something exciting to look forward to:

Plan enjoyable activities or small surprises for the evenings or weekends. This can make home a more appealing place to return to and strengthen your relationship by building positive associations and shared memories.

3. Be receptive when they come Home:

When your partner does come home, try to create a welcoming atmosphere. Showing that you're happy to see them can make them more eager to come home earlier. This does not mean ignoring your feelings but showing understanding and affection.

4. Go to bed early:

ADVERTISEMENT

If their late arrival disrupts your sleep schedule or personal downtime, consider adjusting your routine. Going to bed earlier might help you maintain your health and well-being, and it also subtly signals that their late arrivals have a tangible impact on your daily life. It will also make them miss you and crave time spent together.

5. Find another way to entertain yourself:

Instead of feeling upset or resentful about your husband's late returns, find ways to use the time productively or enjoyably. Whether it's reading a book, watching a series, or taking up a new hobby, focusing on your happiness can improve your overall mood and the atmosphere at home.