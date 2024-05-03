3 things you can do on your wedding day if you can't dance

Host a live band or concert session: Instead of organizing a dance party, you could opt for a more concert-like experience with live music. Choose a band or musician that plays a style you love, whether it’s jazz, classical, rock, or folk.

Guests can enjoy the music from their seats, engage in conversation, and soak in the ambiance. This can create a relaxed, enjoyable atmosphere that allows everyone to appreciate the celebration without the pressure to dance.

2. Organize interactive entertainment: Incorporate interactive entertainment that engages your guests in different ways.

For example, you could have a magician or a caricature artist moving through the crowd, or set up casino-style games, which can be a huge hit. These activities can be fun ice-breakers and make the event memorable for guests who might not enjoy dancing.

3. Arrange a tasting experience: Turn your reception into a gourmet experience with a focus on tasting. This could be a wine, whiskey, or craft beer tasting session where experts guide you and your guests through a variety of flavors.

Alternatively, a gourmet food tasting with small plates from different cuisines can also be intriguing. This gives your guests an interactive culinary experience and a lot to talk about at their tables.