ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

10 ways to make your girlfriend happy even if you don't have money

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Making your girlfriend happy shouldn't be all about money, it is about thoughtfulness, creativity, and genuine affection.

Couple dancing while hugging in a room near the table
Couple dancing while hugging in a room near the table

Here are some meaningful ways to bring joy into your relationship without breaking the bank:

Recommended articles

  1. Quality time together: Focus on spending quality time together. Go for a walk, enjoy a sunset, or have a picnic in the park using items you already have at home. The goal is to enjoy each other's company in a relaxed setting.
  2. Listen and communicate: Show genuine interest in her thoughts, feelings, and daily experiences. Active listening and empathetic communication can make your girlfriend feel valued and loved. Share your own thoughts and feelings, creating a deep and meaningful connection.
  3. DIY gifts and crafts: Use your skills to make something for her. Whether it’s a handwritten letter, a personalized playlist, or a handmade gift, the effort you put into creating something unique for her will show how much you care.
  4. Help out: Offer to help with tasks she may not enjoy or have time for, like running errands or doing chores. Helping out can relieve her stress and make her daily life a little easier.
  5. Cook together: Prepare a meal together using ingredients you already have. Cooking together can be a fun and intimate experience, plus it’s a great way to bond.
  6. Create new traditions: Start a low-cost tradition, like a weekly game night, watching a series together, or evening walks. Traditions can build anticipation and create lasting memories.
  7. Be supportive: Be her cheerleader. Support her dreams, encourage her when she’s down, and celebrate her successes. Showing that you believe in her and her capabilities can boost her happiness and confidence.
  8. Plan a surprise: Plan a small surprise that shows you've been thinking about her. It could be as simple as playing her favorite movie, surprising her with a homemade dinner, or taking her to her favorite park.
  9. Express affection: Regularly express your love and affection through words, hugs, kisses, or simple touches. Physical affection and loving words can make her feel cherished and secure in your relationship.
  10. Memory lane: Take some time to reminisce about your favorite memories together. Look through photos or videos of trips or special moments you’ve shared. This can reignite joy and appreciation for the relationship.

These actions, rooted in thoughtfulness and care, can strengthen your bond and keep the happiness flowing in your relationship, proving that it's not money but attention and affection that truly count.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

When a couple communicates regularly, they tend to understand each other better, and how to please each other to the max. [Credit: Shutterstock]

Ladies! Here are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex

How to make a cheating partner confess in 5 easy steps

How to make a cheating partner confess in 5 easy steps

A romantic man giving her woman a flower

5 ways to show affection in your partner’s love language

5 reasons why you should go for an arranged marriage in 2022

5 reasons arranged marriages will not work in this modern era